(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland baseball standouts were named First Team All-State by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson and Trent Kozeal, Treynor’s Jaxon Schumacher, Underwood’s Blake Hall and St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan, Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill were all picked to the first team of their respective class. Patterson was a co-captain of the 1A team.
In addition, nine KMAlanders were picked to Second Team All-State and seven landed on a Third Team All-State. View the complete list of KMAland honorees below.
FIRST TEAM
P: Leyton Nelson, SR, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
C: Jaxon Schumacher, SO, Treynor (Class 2A)
2B: Blake Hall, SR, Underwood (Class 2A)
OF: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (Class 1A)
UT: Cy Patterson, SR, St. Albert (Class 1A — Captain)
UT: Trent Kozeal, SR, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
UT: Isaac Sherrill, SR, St. Albert (Class 1A)
SECOND TEAM
C: Colby Rich, JR, CAM (Class 1A)
2B: Drew Benson, JR, Sioux City West (Class 4A)
2B: Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
SS: Cael Boever, SR, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
SS: Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr (Class 1A)
3B: Cam Riemer, SR, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
OF: Justice Weers, JR, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
UT: Lane Spieker, JR, CAM (Class 1A)
UT: Jack Vanfossan, FR, Underwood (Class 2A)
THIRD TEAM
C: Bryce Click, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
1B: Ian Gill, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
OF: Carter Arens, SR, LeMars (Class 3A)
OF: Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Class 1A)
OF: Terrick Thompson, SR, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
UT: Evan Helvig, SR, Sioux City North (Class 4A)
UT: Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda (Class 2A)