(Council Bluffs) -- He was a threat to drive in a run nearly every time he stepped up to the plate, and for that, St. Albert's Cy Patterson is our KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
The Falcon junior found himself near the top of the state in essentially every category. He hit .627 (2nd), posted a .716 on-base percentage (3rd), drove in 42 RBIs (3rd) and knocked four homers in a dominant season.
"I was honestly just looking to square up a ball and see how far I could hit it," Patterson told KMA Sports.
Patterson's successes also came against stellar pitching throughout the season, whether it be in the Hawkeye Ten or in St. Albert's tough non-conference schedule.
"I was just hoping they could make one mistake, and I could capitalize on it," Patterson said.
Patterson capitalized quite a bit in 2020, primarily on fastballs within the strike zone.
"I just try to keep it simple and see how far and hard I can hit the ball," he said.
Patterson was a member of prolific St. Albert offense that hit .356 as a team with five players hitting .300 or better including Patterson, Lance Wright (.564), Isaac Sherrill (.449), Eric Matthai (.383) and Brett Klussman (.318).
"It makes the team more reliable," Patterson said of their strong offense. "The bottom of our lineup got on our base when it mattered and our 1,2,3,4 and 5 could capitalize on that. We just hit fastballs and fought off anything that was close."
The Falcons rolled through the regular season, going 17-1 before embarking on a run to the state tournament.
"Our team came together right away," Patterson said.
While the end result -- a 6-5 loss to Newman Catholic in a state quarterfinal -- was not what he hoped for, Patterson has had time to reflect on the fun contest he was a member of.
"It was a really fun game, a lot of back and forth and a bunch of key hits," he said. "It was huge for us (to get back)."
The trip to Des Moines was extra-special for Patterson, whose father Duncan, is the head coach.
"It's exciting," he said about playing for his dad. "Sometimes we butt heads, but we think the game similar. He's been around this time for me, coaching me through select ball and all that."
During the offseason, Patterson works constantly, whether it be through Driveline or with his brother Shea.
Patterson's production and experiences from his junior year have him yearning for another opportunity next year.
"Just hoping I can continue the leadership I had and hopefully, we can make another appearance in Des Moines," he said.
Patterson is the fifth Council Bluffs athlete to earn this award in the past six years, joining former teammate Garret Reisz as well as AL's Kyle Crowl & Trey Nixon and Lewis Central's Austin Simmons. He is also the fifth member of the Hawkeye Ten to be named Offensive Player of the Year joining Reisz, Simmons, Corey Bertini (Glenwood) and Chris Halbur (Kuemper Catholic). The complete interview with Patterson can be heard below.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Award Winners
2019: Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren
2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2017: Trey Nixon, Abraham Lincoln
2016: Kyle Crowl, Abraham Lincoln
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Corey Bertini, Glenwood
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic