(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert junior Cy Patterson is putting together another special season at the plate.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week had nine hits, including four doubles and a home run, while driving in 12 during a four-game stretch during the third week of the season. The 12 RBI pushed him to 30 total for the season, and he now has a state-leading 31 after Monday night’s victory over Underwood.
“It’s an honor to lead the state,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to get some of these 1A teams out there on the map.”
Patterson is currently hitting .614 with a .698 on-base percentage and a 1.068 slugging percentage while leading the KMAland No. 2 and state No. 3 Falcons to an impressive 15-1 start.
“I’m just trying to keep my focus up,” he said. “Keep on swinging the bat and keep on trying to square up every ball I hit.”
Out of Patterson’s 27 hits, 14 of them have gone for extra bases with 11 doubles and three home runs. He’s also taken 14 walks, been hit by a pitch three times, stolen 15 bases and scored 23 total runs.
It’s almost as if there wasn’t a pandemic at all leading into the season. Fact is, Patterson tried everything he could to stay sharp.
“I was working out a couple times a week,” he said. “I was hoping to just get enough practice in the cages (if there was a season).”
The Falcons continue their busy slate tonight against Treynor on KMA 960 at 7:30. They also host Hinton on Thursday before finishing the regular season on Friday against Thomas Jefferson. Their first postseason contest is slated for Saturday when they welcome Essex to town.
“I just think our team is really coming together this year,” Patterson added. “(Our tough schedule) prepares us for any team. We are hungry to get back to state.”
Listen to the complete interview with Patterson linked below.