(Council Bluffs) -- One of KMAland's most prolific volleyball players has led her team back to the state tournament following a monster postseason.
St. Albert senior Allie Petry, the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week, posted a pair of stout performances to help guide the Saintes back to the Class 1A State Tournament.
"It means everything," Petry said on Tuesday's KMAland Catchup on Upon Further Review. "At the beginning of the season, we didn't know how we were going to be. It just means so much to finish there with this team."
It was an up and down season for the Saintes, who enter the state tournament at 14-13. They have been battle-tested this season with losses to Underwood, Glenwood, Red Oak, all of whom were either state qualifiers or regional finalists. Petry feels her team's tough schedule prepared them to make the postseason run they are currently on.
"Playing those schools gets us ready for the state tournament so much," Petry said. "It's really helped us a lot."
The Saintes opened the postseason with a sweep over defending 1A champion Sidney and followed it with sweeps over Fremont-Mills and Coon Rapids-Bayard before punching their ticket to Cedar Rapids with a four-set win over Newell-Fonda in a regional final.
In those four games, the Iowa State commit posted 80 kills and 48 digs.
"Our passing was really well," Petry said. "Our setters just got me the ball wherever they could. It's just been awesome to have them setting me. I give them credit nine times out of 10."
The Saintes enter the state tournament on a seven-game winning streak, which began on October 8th with a shocking sweep of Red Oak. Petry attributes that victory as the turning point for the season.
"I think we found our confidence in the Red Oak match," Petry said. "We saw that we were actually good. Ever since then, we have been playing really well."
St. Albert will face Janesville Tuesday evening in a 1A quarterfinal. The Wildcats (28-4) are the No. 1 seed in Class 1A and have five hitters averaging over two kills per set.
"We've been looking at their film," Petry said. "I think if we do what we can do, serve well and keep them out of system so they don't set their middles, I think we will be fine."
Derek Martin will have the call in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night at 5:30 on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Petry can be heard below.