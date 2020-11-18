(KMAland) -- St. Albert’s Allie Petry has been named the Class 1A Player of the Year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Petry, Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Mia Gamet were all First Team All-State choices. Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson, Tara Peterson of Stanton, SBL’s Emma Salker and Underwood’s Macy VanFossan were named to their respective second team.
East Mills’ Rachel Drake and St. Albert’s Lauren Williams were also picked to the Class 1A Third Team All-State while 10 others were honorable mention all-state picks. View the complete list of honorees from the area below and the find the all-state links from the IGCA linked here.
FIRST TEAM
Mia Gamet, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A)
Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert (Class 1A) **Player of the Year**
Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
SECOND TEAM
Lexi Johnson, JR, Red Oak (Class 3A)
Tara Peterson, SR, Stanton (Class 1A)
Emma Salker, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A)
Macy VanFossan, SR, Underwood (Class 2A)
THIRD TEAM
Rachel Drake, SR, East Mills (Class 1A)
Lauren Williams, JR, St. Albert (Class 1A)
HONORABLE MENTION
Brynlee Arnold, JR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Grace Boles, SR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Josie Hartman, JR, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
Madisyn Havermann, SR, Lewis Central (Class 4A)
Abbey Jones, SR, Red Oak (Class 3A)
Chloe Kramer, SR, Sioux City East (Class 5A)
Kayla Schleifman, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Class 5A)
Pypr Stoeffler, SR, LeMars (Class 4A)
Lineya Wells, SR, Sioux City East (Class 5A)
Emily Williams, SO, East Mills (Class 1A)