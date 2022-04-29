(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Hadyn Piskorski remembers the moment he realized he could take his running talents to the next level.
“Junior year, I started realizing I could go faster,” he said. “It was just a matter of how much work and dedication I wanted to put in.”
Piskorski started to add to his miles, and in no time he was starting to attract the interest of college coaches. Eventually, he found the right place for him in Buena Vista.
“The coach actually messaged me this past summer when I started to look around for colleges,” Piskorski said. “I ended up taking a visit, and it really felt like home.”
To that point, Piskorski says there are many similarities between St. Albert and Buena Vista.
“Their mentality is roughly the same as St. Albert,” he said. “It’s all serious during the meets, but they know how to have fun, and they get involved in other activities on campus.”
The chance to run cross country and track in college wasn’t always on Piskorski’s radar.
“I started thinking about (running in college) my sophomore year, but I didn’t really have the special sauce some people have,” he said. “But I definitely didn’t want to quit. Knowing I can go that much faster and believing in myself in that way really helped me decide that I wanted to run in college.”
Listen to much more with Piskorski from Friday’s UFR linked below.