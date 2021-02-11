(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Sam Rallis long thought he would run track in college. However, the pandemic and an exciting senior year of football changed things.
Now, the Falcons multi-sport standout is signed and ready to continue his football career at Wayne State.
“It was kind of interesting,” Rallis told KMA Sports. “I started this process a little later than I kind of wanted to, and I kind of went in not knowing what to expect. When I want on my visit (to Wayne State), I walked off the elevator, came in and all the coaches were there to greet me. It kind of hit me right there.”
Rallis, who had 525 yards receiving and 282 yards rushing for St. Albert this past fall, will likely translate to the defensive side of the football at Wayne State. Rallis had 32.0 tackles and four interceptions on defense this year and was also dynamic in the return game with a kick and punt return for a score.
“It’s a great campus,” Rallis said of Wayne State. “Wayne is a small town. There’s not much going on there, so I’ll get my studies done. I’m not going to be really distracted by a lot of stuff. It’s a good fit for me.”
Rallis joins a recruiting class that also includes Glenwood’s Silas Bales and Lewis Central’s Logan Katzer.
“After playing my senior year of high school, I couldn’t stop playing (football),” Rallis said. “I had so much fun with the guys, and I knew I wanted to play college football.”
