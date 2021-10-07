(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert sharpshooter Pearl Reisz will take her talents to the next level with Des Moines Area Community College.
The Saintes senior announced her commitment to the school earlier this week and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Thursday.
“I always told myself I wanted to go to a junior college (to play basketball),” Reisz said. “My brother (Garret) went to DMACC for baseball, so I already knew the campus. I really like the area.”
Reisz is one of the Hawkeye Ten’s top-returning 3-point shooters, hitting 37 treys during her junior season.
“When I got a call from (DMACC), I went on a visit right away,” she said. “Me and the coaches really connected for basketball and non-basketball stuff. I found myself knowing that I wanted to be there.”
Reisz put in 8.3 points per game while also averaging 1.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game for a Saintes team that will lose two senior starters. With her role likely rising for the 2021-22 season, Reisz is excited to have her college decision finalized.
“They just got a new facility with a new weight room and a second basketball gym,” she said. “I want to go into athletic training, and they got a new athletic training program. The athletics and academics really stand out.”
Hear much more from Reisz from Thursday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.