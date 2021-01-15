(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Makenna Shepard has had an interesting ride during her recruiting process the past four years.
In December 2018, Shepard – a sophomore at the time – committed to her dream school, Iowa State. However, a coaching change with the Cyclones precipitated a change of her own to Drake.
“I was recruited by older coaches (at Iowa State),” Shepard told KMA Sports. “Going into my senior year, COVID came around and it was very hard to get these new coaches to come watch me play. Basically, that just gave me the opportunity to open up my search again.”
Luckily for Shepard, she’d made long-lasting relationships with Drake coaches Lindsey Horner and Kevin Brennan.
“They know what type of player I am,” Shepard said. “They’ve seen me play since I was a freshman, and they’ve been recruiting me since I was a freshman. I reached back out to them to tell them my situation, and they gave me this opportunity.”
Shepard, an attacking midfielder, has been one of the best players in KMAland since she began her high school career for the Saintes. She is a two-time All-KMAland selection, finishing with 21 goals, 11 assists and 53 points in her freshman year before 25 goals, 16 assists and a KMAland-high 66 points in her sophomore season.
“I’ve known (the Drake coaches) for the past four or five years,” Shepard added. “They definitely have come to games even after I was committed to Iowa State, and they’ve always kept in touch to check in on me. They’re really great people and have a really close coaching staff.”
While Iowa State was once her dream school, Shepard is excited for the opportunity with the Bulldogs, which went 8-10-1 in 2019.
“In some ways (the process of switching commitments) was very difficult,” Shepard said, “but at the same time I think it was good to look at it in a positive way. Without all of that, I wouldn’t have this opportunity going forward, and I look forward to making an impact right away.”
Listen to the complete interview with Shepard from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.