(Council Bluffs) -- Veronica Svajgl’s rise in soccer has simply been remarkable.
The St. Albert alum went from never playing high school soccer to a Division II opportunity at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois in a matter of two years.
“I told my Coach Chris Hughes that I wanted to play college soccer last season,” Svajgl said. “I had coaches reach out and talk to me, but then I decided not to play. I was just going to go to the University of Iowa, but I had a change of heart.”
Svajgl, who did not get a chance to play in her senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, quickly shifted gears and went in search of a chance at the next level. That’s when McKendree stepped in.
“I realized that I missed my team, I missed the game and McKendree reached out to (Coach Hughes),” Svajgl said. “I just fell in love with it.”
Svajgl, who only played soccer as a youth up until her sophomore season, had a realization that she could take her goalkeeping skills to the next level following a tough loss against Heelan.
“My friends made me go out my sophomore year of high school,” Svajgl said. “I played when I was little but didn’t really get into it. We lost that (Heelan game), but I loved the atmosphere at that game. I knew I wanted to do this (at the next level).”
Now, it’s on to McKendree, a Division II program in the Great Lakes Valley Conference that went 16-4-3 and won a game in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
“It still feels unreal,” Svajgl said. “You look back and see so many girls that have trained their whole lives. I’m very blessed to have the opportunity that I have. It’s just crazy.”
Hear the complete interview with Svajgl linked below.