(Council Bluffs) -- A new role and an increased emphasis on offense have allowed Gavin Tarbox to score goals at will through the first two matches of the 2022 season, earning him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
The St. Albert senior currently sits third in the state in goals scored (8).
Tarbox scored six in St. Albert's 10-0 season-opening victory over Kuemper Catholic.
"Every year, Kuemper drops back in defense," Tarbox said. "It gave us time to work up and pass. The ball was in our attacking half 75 percent of the game. It was easy to make passes and then connect in the back of the net."
Tarbox continued his strong start on Monday with a two-goal output against Creston, bringing his season total to eight after muscling nine goals last season.
Tarbox replaces the offensive void left by Brayden Shepard, who led the Falcons in goals last year but transferred to Lewis Central.
"Last year, I played midfield," he said. "This year, I've filled that (Brayden’s) spot."
Tarbox says his teammates aided his transition to St. Albert's go-to scorer.
"We hold the ball well," he said. "We aren't the fastest, but we can pass up top. We don't win through balls when we face fast defenses, but we pass around and get shots on goal."
Tarbox's team is 1-1 after two matches this season. Despite the loss of Shepard, the Falcons feel they have the pieces to return to the state tournament after last year's trip, which ended with a quarterfinal loss to West Liberty.
"We are very motivated," Tarbox said. "Our goal every year is to win our 1A games. I think we can do that this year. If we do that, we go back to state."
To get there, Tarbox feels he needs to be among the leaders.
"I'm one of four seniors," he said. "So, some kids look up to us, and we lead by example."
Tarbox and his team returns to action on Friday against Underwood. Check out the full interview below.