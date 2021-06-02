(Council Bluffs) -- One day after St. Albert’s soccer season came to a finish, their head coach Todd Tarbox joined KMA’s Upon Further Review to wrap up a dream year.
The Falcons head man was in his first year after taking over for Hall of Fame coach Tom Lorkovic. And while the talent was there, it was still a program trying to bounce back from a 2-16 season in 2019.
“We weren’t sure we were going to get (to state),” Tarbox said. “It was a nice surprise.”
St. Albert battled one of the state’s toughest schedules on their way to a 14-win season, leaning on a strong group of seven seniors.
“Sam Wilber and Gavin McIntosh were huge for us in the middle of the field,” Tarbox said. “They were great leaders and really sparked our offense. Luke Hubbard and Connor Cerny anchored our defense, and Eric Matthai was a real factor for us. The leadership they displayed and the maturity from two years ago was a huge difference for sure.”
Coach Tarbox and his team didn’t officially know they were a state tournament team until they scored a golden goal in an overtime win over Treynor in a 1A substate final. However, it was a May 1st win over then-No. 1 Beckman Catholic that showed them what they were capable of doing.
“For it to happen in year one is definitely a great surprise,” Tarbox said. “I give all the credit to the players. I like to say that we laid out the plan, and they executed it. As the season rolled on our defense got stronger and the offense found its click at the end of the year. As a whole, we really got better and better every game.”
While the seniors were vital, the future of the program also appears to be on solid ground. Freshman Brayden Shepard scored his school-record tying 30th goal in their quarterfinal loss to West Liberty while several juniors and sophomores dotted the starting lineup.
“I think (this year) set the tone and expectation level,” Tarbox said. “To get to state was big for the underclassmen for them to experience it and know it is attainable. We’re just looking for them to buy into it the way this senior class did and continue the tradition now.”
Hear the complete interview with Tarbox from Wednesday’s UFR linked below.