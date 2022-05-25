(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert goal-scoring sensation Gavin Tarbox will continue his soccer career at Bethany College next year.
"I'm really excited," Tarbox said. "I'm ready for it to be fall already, so I can go down there and start the season. I feel like it will be a fun experience."
Tarbox tells KMA Sports he always envisioned playing college soccer.
"I've been playing soccer since I could walk, so I always wanted to play in college," he said. "It's nice that I'm going to."
The Falcons' leading scorer from this past season found out about the Lindsborg, Kansas school because of an app called FieldLevel.
"The coach reached out to me," he said. "I got in contact with them and visited. They didn't win much last year, but we were a big fan of their new coach. I could become a good player under him."
Tarbox chose the Swedes over interest from Doane. Both schools suited his academic desires, but Tarbox gave the edge to Bethany's soccer program.
"It could have been either school," he said. "But soccer-wise, I felt like Bethany was the better choice for me."
Tarbox joins a Bethany program that went 5-12 overall last year, but he's hopeful to be part of a rebuild.
"The coach likes to have close connections to his players, and he trusts the players," Tarbox said. "I felt like that was a good option. I think it will be fun building the team over the next four years."
Tarbox shined in his senior season with a team-high 21 goals. He has proved himself as a scoring threat but knows the transition to college can bring challenges.
"Joining a new team is rough," he said. "It takes a while. There's always an adjustment period for high school players. I'll see where it goes. I hope to become a better soccer player and have a fun time."
Tarbox plans to study engineering at Bethany. Check out the full interview below.