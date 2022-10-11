(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert’s versatile standout Lena Rosloniec will take her talents to the next level with Midland.
Rosloniec, who averaged 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal per game as a junior, told KMA Sports the connection with Midland came over the summer.
“(Midland) approached me at one of my (club tournaments), and they said I was kind of what they had been looking for,” she said. “It’s a small community, and it’s not too far from the big city. It’s one big family like St. Albert is.”
The 6-foot-3 Rosloniec provides plenty of versatility inside and outside for the Saintes and says that was a strong allure from the Midland staff.
“They liked how I can play all around,” Rosloniec said. “They liked how I can break down in front of the guards, and they just really liked my style. They don’t want to change it. They want to add and enhance that, and I really liked that.”
The Warriors were just 8-21 last season and finished 4-18 in the always-difficult Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“It just felt like another home,” Rosloniec concluded of her decision. “I love how the coach talked about the team. He didn’t say ‘the team,’ he said ‘my girls.’ He talked about them like they were his own family.”
Listen to much more with Rosloniec in the audio file below.