(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association have released All-District and All-State choices.
St. Albert’s Evan White and Samantha Schiefen of LeMars were both named first team all-state members while Adam Denny of St. Albert, Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden, Alyssa Williams of LeMars, Josh Chavarria from Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen were second team all-state picks.
View the list of KMAland honorees for All-State and All-District below. Find the full list linked here.
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE (BOYS)
Adam Denny, SO, St. Albert (SECOND TEAM)
Evan White, FR, St. Albert (FIRST TEAM)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE (GIRLS)
Aleesha Oden, SO, Lewis Central (SECOND TEAM)
Samantha Schiefen, SR, LeMars (FIRST TEAM)
Alyssa Williams, SR, LeMars (SECOND TEAM)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE (BOYS)
Josh Chavarria, SR, Thomas Jefferson (SECOND TEAM)
Bennett Olsen, SO, Abraham Lincoln (SECOND TEAM)
CLASS 1A WEST DISTRICT (GIRLS)
Abby Christensen, SR, Nodaway Valley (FIRST TEAM)
Mason Clayton, JR, Creston (SECOND TEAM)
Lily Hegarty, JR, Harlan (SECOND TEAM)
Chelsey Hoakison, SR, Lenox (FIRST TEAM)
Madison Horn, JR, Harlan (FIRST TEAM)
Aly Johnson, SO, Clarinda (FIRST TEAM)
Bailey Maher, SR, Shenandoah (SECOND TEAM)
Sydney O’Neill, JR, Harlan (SECOND TEAM)
Hallie Orr, JR, Creston (SECOND TEAM)
Madelyn Pulliam, SR, Clarinda (FIRST TEAM)
Andi Woods, FR, Clarinda (SECOND TEAM)
Coach of the Year: Jami Andersen, Harlan
CLASS 2A WEST DISTRICT (GIRLS)
Riayn Hoebelheinrich, SR, LeMars (SECOND TEAM)
Kaitelin Konz, JR, LeMars (SECOND TEAM)
Aleesha Oden, SO, Lewis Central (FIRST TEAM)
Emily Peters, SO, LeMars (SECOND TEAM)
Olivia Schiefen, SR, LeMars (FIRST TEAM)
Samantha Schiefen, SR, LeMars (FIRST TEAM)
Alyssa Williams, SR, LeMars (FIRST TEAM)
Coach of the Year: Gary Brady, LeMars
CLASS 1A WEST DISTRICT (BOYS)
Adam Denny, SO, St. Albert (FIRST TEAM)
Jake Denny, SR, St. Albert (SECOND TEAM)
Nate Ernst, SR, Red Oak (FIRST TEAM)
Nate Kay, JR, St. Albert (SECOND TEAM)
Jonathan Piper, JR, Red Oak (FIRST TEAM)
Xander Pullen, SR, Clarinda (SECOND TEAM)
Evan White, FR, St. Albert (FIRST TEAM)
Jackson Wigington, SO, St. Albert (FIRST TEAM)
Corbin Wolfe, SR, Red Oak (SECOND TEAM)
Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah (FIRST TEAM)
Coach of the Year: Mike Klusman
CLASS 2A WEST DISTRICT (BOYS)
Josh Chavarria, SR, Thomas Jefferson (FIRST TEAM)
Carter James, SR, Abraham Lincoln (SECOND TEAM)
Hunter Merksick, SO, Lewis Central (SECOND TEAM)
Bennett Olsen, SO, Abraham Lincoln (FIRST TEAM)
Chandler Scott, SR, Thomas Jefferson (SECOND TEAM)
Brody Vanderloo, JR, LeMars (FIRST TEAM)