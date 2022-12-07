(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert bowler and Missouri Valley student Evan White has had plenty of stellar bowling performances, but his best performance was his most recent.
White bowled a perfect game last week, totaling a 494 series in the Falcons' season-opener with Tri-Center and Clarinda. It was White's fifth perfect game in his lifetime, but first in a competitive high-school setting.
"It doesn't get old," White said. "The adrenaline pumps every single time."
White's 300 score came after a 194 opening series. While that score would be fantastic for the average bowler, it motivated White.
"I was low game," White said. "It sucked a little bit, but it made me feel confident. I made some adjustments. I didn't have much pressure after the first game. It was frustrating, but I've worked on my mental game a lot. I forget about the past and focus on the next shot. That's what I did. I had to erase it and start over."
For White, bowling is all about his mentality.
"I have it written on my shoes. It's 95% mental and 5% physical," White said. "The nerves get to you, but the best way to get rid of them is tensing up before a shot and then releasing all the pressure. I have the same process after every shot. If I do all those, I hopefully have a good result."
White has had an astounding caree, and he's trending up thanks to some improvements in his junior season.
"I'm playing different parts of the lane more confidently," he said. "My freshman year, I was what's called a house-shot bowler. I only did well on house-shot tournaments. I've improved my game. That's my biggest accomplishment. My versatility has come a long way, and I've learned a lot about the game."
White is part of a talented St. Albert lineup primed to make some postseason noise. White and last year's state champion, Adam Denny, lead the Falcons. They were the No. 1 seed in last year's state tournament but were upset in the first round. The Falcons started their year on a high note, thanks to White's perfect game.
"The team is doing well," White said. "My teammates have been a big help with helping me rethink how I should play. They've helped me a lot."
