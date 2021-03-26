(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Sam Wilber had quite the career as a kicker for the Falcons. Now he's set to take his talents to the collegiate level at Benedictine College.
"It's really exciting," Wilber said. "I love the camaraderie and feeling like part of a family. Being able to have that for another four years is really exciting."
Wilber finished his prep career 14/23 on field-goal attempts and was nearly automatic in extra-point attempts, hitting 108 of his 113 tries.
"Consistency," Wilber said, "you gotta focus on making the same steps every single time. Once you do that, you can work the kinks out."
Like many kickers, Wilber started in soccer and transitioned to football.
"I played club soccer up until high school," Wilber said. "That summer, my dad and I went down to the middle school and would kick the ball. That was when I realized I had a good leg. I just kept going from there."
Wilber's leg ultimately led him to Benedictine despite offers from Mount Marty, Morningside and Graceland.
"I visited a lot of schools," he said. "None of them could compare to how nice Benedictine was."
The Ravens have some KMAland flavor. Their new coach is Harlan grad Joel Osborn, who recruited Wilber when Osborn was an assistant at Northwest Missouri State.
"He's been with me throughout most of my recruiting process," Wilber said. "When I heard he got the job, I didn't want to pass up the opportunity to play for him."
Wilber admits he never envisioned playing college football.
"I always thought I would play college soccer," he said. "My junior year, my coaches told me they thought I had an opportunity to play at the next level."
Wilber intends to punt, too.
"It's not a huge difference," he said. "But with punting, you have to focus on more of a pop. In high school, we did rugby-style. In college, we do more of a traditional two-step."
When he arrives in Atchison, Kansas, Wilber hopes to compete for a starting role.
"I'm just going to focus on staying consistent," he said. "I need to work on my field goals. I would definitely like to kick right away and compete as soon as I get there."
