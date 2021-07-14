(Council Bluffs) -- A major contributor to St. Albert's recent success on the volleyball court wasted little time making her college decision.
On Wednesday, St. Albert rising senior Lauren Williams joined Upon Further Review to discuss her commitment to Midland.
"It's a great feeling to know the decision is finally out of the way," she said. "I've known I wanted to play since my sophomore year, but I just started to get more serious about it."
Williams says deciding before her senior season was not the original plan, but she's glad things worked out.
"Things just fell into place," she said. "I knew from the first time I visited that I wanted to go there. It's relieving to know I can relax during my season and not worry about having college recruits all over the place or, in general."
The power-hitter chose Midland over interest from Bellevue, Wartburg, Briar Cliff and Mount Mercy.
"I wanted to stay somewhere not too far or close to home and somewhere I felt welcome." Williams said. It was difficult. My top choices were Bellevue and Midland, but it came down to how welcomed I felt and where I thought I fit the best."
The Knights were 16-10 in the 2020-21 season under head coach Paul Gieselmann.
"They seem like they work hard for what they get," she said. "They push each other a lot, too. That's what I want from a team."
Williams was a key cog in the Saintes' thrilling state tournament run which featured an upset of top-seeded Janesville in the Class 1A State Quarterfinals. The Midland commit posted 2.7 kills and 2.3 digs per set as a junior.
"I definitely need to work on a few things," she said. "Like serving and passing, but my right-side hitting is hard to defend. I think that will help me a lot."
Williams wants to have an impact when she arrives at Midland.
"I hope to play as a freshman or sophomore," she said. "It would be really cool."
Click below to hear the full interview with Williams.