(Stanton) -- Coming off a monumental season, the Stanton Viqueens are preparing for what figures to be another promising campaign.
Stanton returns every single player from a team that amassed a 24-1 record and won the Corner Conference championship in 2021-22.
An offseason filled with participation in other sports now gives way to the hardwood.
“[With the girls] being multi-sport athletes, sometimes it’s tough to make connections through the summer,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said. “That was the way things kind of went. Everybody goes out for softball, everyone’s out for volleyball. You kind of have to play off those sports as they develop their athleticism, and what you get is what you get when you start the season.”
The Viqueens bring back a senior class that is well on its way to going down as the best class to ever grace the program.
“This senior class has contributed heavily since they were freshmen. I don’t really feel that we’ve hit a plateau whatsoever, I think we’ve gained something every year.”
One of those seniors is Jenna Stephens, an all-conference selection from a year ago who averaged 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds as a junior.
“The nice thing about Jenna is that she can dominate the inside but still step outside and hit threes. She’s very good from the free-throw line, and as a person who’s catching the ball inside a lot, she’s gonna get fouled a lot, so she has all that working for her and it really benefits the team.”
Another major piece to Stanton’s success last season returns in the form of senior guard Abby Burke, who already broke the school’s record for three-point field goals. Joining Burke in the backcourt will be Marleigh Johnson, Leah Sandin and Brooklyn Silva, who were all starters on last year’s squad.
With so much familiarity and chemistry already present, it stands to reason that the Viqueens can pick up right where they left off. Still, there is always room for improvement.
“You search for ‘what do we need to do to get better?’” Snyder said. “Obviously, you might think that’s not a whole lot, but there are things out there that we need to do a better job of, and those are the things we’re working on. Switching up some things defensively, changing maybe a little bit of philosophy as far as how we attack offensively. It's a somewhat subtle change, but I think it could really make a huge difference for us.”
Despite the high expectations, defending the Corner Conference title won’t be as easy as some may think for Stanton, given that most other teams in the league also bring back key contributors.
On top of that, the Viqueens will have tough non-conference tests against the likes of Underwood, Mount Ayr and AHSTW.
“Schedule-wise, we’ve tried to not only do what we need to do in-conference, but also try to beef it up a little bit out of conference,” Snyder said.
While the Viqueens subscribe to the one-game-at-a-time mentality, it’s no secret that they want to get over the hump of a regional final, a game in which they fell just short last year.
“We’d love to get to state,” Snyder said. “That’s our next level.”
Stanton opens its season on the road against Coon Rapids-Bayard Nov. 29 at 6 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Snyder below.