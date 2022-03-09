(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry boys basketball team is into a state semifinal for the first time since their 2016 state championship campaign.
"It's awesome," said Coach Nick Groomer. "These things don't come around very often. People are excited, and I'm so excited for the kids to get to play a couple of games in Springfield. It's just an awesome time."
The senior group that sparked Stanberry's return to Springfield was in seventh grade the last time the Bulldogs made it this far.
"The bar was set high," Groomer said. "Almost too high. These guys have put the bar back up there and have done it in the best way possible. Now our younger kids can look up to these guys."
The Bulldogs (24-3) cracked the semifinals after a nail-biting and wild 50-47 win over Green City in a quarterfinal.
"They were really physical," Groomer said about Green City. "We were getting pushed and shoved, but the boys kept going. They did a great job of staying the course. That's what I'll remember most. Those guys just kept trucking."
Saturday's win was the second consecutive one-possession victory for the Bulldogs.
"Somebody once told me that you don't have luck. You make your own luck," Groomer said. "These guys do things right, and things work out for them. Things have happened for us, and it's something these boys are doing. When you are in these kinds of games, the more comfortable you are."
The Bulldogs look to continue their magical postseason run on Friday against Wellsville-Middletown in a Class 1 semifinal.
The Tigers (20-6) reached Springfield after a 66-59 win over North Shelby in the quarterfinals.
"They remind me of us," Groomer said. "They play man-to-man defense and are fine with games in the 40s and 50s. We are fine with that. It's going to be like playing against a mirror."
The winner of Stanberry/Wellsville-Middletown will face either South Iron/St. Elizabeth for the state title on Saturday night.
"Taking care of the basketball will be the biggest thing," Groomer said. "With two teams that value possessions, you have to take care of the basketball and limit possessions."
The Stanberry/Wellsville-Middletown game is an 8 p.m. tip on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Groomer below.