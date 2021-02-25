(Stanberry) -- It took longer than they liked, but the Stanberry boys are healthy, which has propelled them to a 10-game winning streak and a berth in a Class 1 District 15 final.
"It's been a long season," Coach Nick Groomer said. "We started 2-5 with some injuries out of football. I think we are finally starting to get healthy and play up to our potential."
The Bulldogs' early-season battle with the injury bug was partially due to their football team's deep postseason run, which created a short turnaround into basketball season.
While the injuries were far from ideal, it did force Coach Groomer's squad to develop depth.
"Now I'm not scared to sub someone in," he said. "We can throw someone in because we do have that experience. It's kind of been baptism by fire. It's not always fun to do, but it's benefiting us right now."
The Bulldogs (16-7) reached a district final with a 66-54 win over Pattonsburg on Tuesday behind a strong defensive effort.
"We definitely altered their shots with our size," Groomer said. "We also didn't give them second looks. On the other end, we took care of the basketball. Those are the things we focused on, and that's what we did."
Collin Sager averages 16.3 points and eight rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. Junior Austin Schwebach has been a walking double-double with 15.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. His twin brother Tucker averages 13 points per contest.
Landon Marticke, Colby McQuinn and Korbin Fletchall have also seen quality minutes for Stanberry.
The Bulldogs are one of the final 32 teams left in Class 1A despite injuries and a rigorous schedule that featured 18 teams with winning records.
Winston -- the 19th team with that resume on Stanberry's schedule -- is 24-1 this season and on a seven-game winning streak.
"They tend to slow the game down and limit possessions," Groomer said. "They do a good job on both sides of the floor. You can't have a bunch of mistakes and expect to beat them. We are going to have to take care of the basketball and limit their second chances, and hopefully, get us some second chances."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Groomer.