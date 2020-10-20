(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry football team continues to face tests, and except for one loss to No. 1 North Andrew, they’ve passed those tests.
The Bulldogs (6-1) found a way to win again this past Friday night, edging past East Atchison by a 20-18 final score. It was their third win by four points or less.
“We’ve had years past where we you have so many of those blowout games one way or another that are done at halftime,” Coach Shane Hilton told KMA Sports. “When you get to playoff time that doesn’t happen very often. So, to get in that game shape and the experience that they know can do it (is big).
“There’s going to be adversity along the way, and to get tested like that four or five times this year, hopefully that will pay dividends.”
Before they hit the postseason, though, the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs will face one more test in Worth County (4-3). Stanberry’s chief Grand River Conference rival is typically big, strong and physical. And well, the Tigers are that again this year.
“Same thing as always,” Coach Hilton said. “They’re super athletic at the skill spots. They’ve had a heck of a year with COVID stuff and injuries on top of that. Two weeks ago, I think, was the first time they had their quarterback since the beginning of the season. They’re getting healthy, and they’re always a big rival of ours.”
While Worth County is improving and getting healthier, Stanberry is doing the same with a team Coach Hilton still has plenty of room to grow.
“We’ve come a long ways,” he said. “We’re still starting a lot of young guys. Last year, it was freshmen and sophomores. Now they’re sophomores and juniors, and we’ve moved guys around as we learned the identity of our team. We always knew we could run the ball, and we’ve been able to find a nice passing game, too.”
All will likely be needed on Friday night, as the Bulldogs look to finish the regular season on the right note.
“It’s going to be won in the trenches,” Hilton added. “I know it’s a cliché, but it’s true when it comes down to this. Their offensive line and defensive line are the same kids and are big and strong. We’ve got to get our fair share of wins (up front) in order to be successful.”
Listen to KMA Sports’ week nine coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 until midnight for reports from Stanberry/Worth County. Hear the full interview with Coach Hilton below.