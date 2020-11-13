(Stanberry) — Two late defensive stands and strong running game sent the Stanberry Bulldogs to a district championship and a state semifinals berth with a 26-20 win over East Atchison in overtime.
The Bulldogs turned the Wolves back at the end of regulation in a 20-20 game from 3-yard line and stopped East Atchison on the first possession of overtime before freshman Tucker Schieber scored for the third time in the game, sealing the win.
"It was a crazy game and a hard-fought battle like we knew it would be," said Hilton. "You can't fault either. They played their butts off. There's kids dragging themselves off the field like you like to see, meaning they left it all out there. I couldn't be prouder of our boys for what they did tonight."
The back-and-forth game featured five lead changes and four total turnovers. East Atchison got the scoring in the first as Josh Smith connected with Ian Hedlund, who broke multiple tackles and went 36 yards on fourth down for a touchdown.
Stanberry responded in the second, as Schieber blocked a punt and two plays later dashed in from four yards out to put his team in front 8-6. The Wolves bounced right back just over two minutes later, as Kaylin Merriweather scored from the seven with just 29 seconds left in the half to go up 12-8 at the break.
Stanberry moved back in front in the third with Schieber scoring from 46 yards out, but EA responded with a Smith 36-yard run to lead 20-14 after three.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs got things back even on a QB sneak from Colby McQuinn. With less than one minute remaining in regulation, East Atchison had a third-and-goal from the one, but a false start moved them back. Following a three-yard gain, a Wolves pass attempt fell incomplete to send the game into the extra session.
"We just told them to watch for everything under the Sun," said Hilton. "This is a group of guys that has so much confidence. They've played so many tight games this year, they all did their job. That's it. It takes one guy not doing their job and they score. They all did it and that's all you can ask for."
In overtime, another untimely penalty sunk EA. On a third-and-goal from the eight, a false start moved the Wolves back and consecutive incomplete passes set up Stanberry with the ball and a chance to walk-off a winner. The Bulldogs made no secret what they wanted to do, as Schieber carried it on all five plays in overtime and scored the game-winner on a sweep that saw him leap toward the pylon and get into the end zone.
"We've had so many runs and have had some really good teams over the years," said Hilton. "The crazy thing is we've always done it on the road. Just the way that everything has fallen, we've been able to have these last three games at home and we've got another at home next week. It's great to be able to let the community enjoy it."
Schieber finished the night with 33 carries, 146 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs will move into a state semifinal Friday at home against North Andrew, trying to avenge their lone loss on the year.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Schieber and Hilton in the video you can view below.
East Atchison was led by Smith, who ran for 93 yards on 22 carries with one score and threw for one TD.