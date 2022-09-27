(Stanberry) -- Stanberry begins the toughest part of their schedule on Friday evening when they travel to Missouri 8-Player No. 1 North Andrew.
The Bulldogs (3-2) have won their last two games in dominant fashion after dropping matchups with Albany and King City in the season’s second and third games.
“From week one, we’ve grown quite a bit,” Stanberry head coach Shane Hilton told KMA Sports. “We’ve had guys moving around and finally feel like we’ve found the positions we want them in. We’ve had the injuries like everybody else has, and hopefully we can continue to get healthy. When we do that and put guys in the right spots, I think we’ve got good things coming for us.”
Stanberry has not hurt for offense in their last two games, putting up 72 and 84 points during wins over Knox County and Pattonsburg. The more recent of those included a big night with 366 yards on the ground.
Gavin Cameron went for 206 yards and two touchdowns while Tucker Schieber had 155 yards and five scores. Quarterback Colby McQuinn added 103 yards and four touchdowns through the air, finding Decker Heyde for three touchdowns and Kolton Dias for one.
“I thought we played really well,” Coach Hilton said of their 84-48 win over Pattonsburg. “You give up (48) points, and that isn’t ideal, but it was kind of in spurts. They were all big plays – a couple blown coverages, a couple times we weren’t in great position. They’ve got some really great receivers, and when you chuck the ball around that much. They’re good at what they do, but the second half was much better. We were able to put a lot of drives together and ran the ball well.”
Stanberry will certainly need to put it all together for four full quarters on Friday when they try to take down undefeated and top-ranked North Andrew (5-0). The Cardinals have won by a combined 35.5 points in four contested games (a fifth with Northland Christian was a forfeit victory).
“They’re big and physical and going to run it right at you,” Hilton said. “That’s what we like to do, so it’s one of those deals where it’s going to be a quicker game for dang sure. I’m looking forward to a lot of ground-and-pound on both sides.”
The Cardinals have rushed for 1,577 yards in their four games, averaging over 315.4 per contest. Senior Hayden Ecker and sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville have both gone over 100 yards rushing three different times while combining for 327 yards on average and 19 total touchdowns on their own.
“We’re not a big team this year,” Hilton said. “We’re on the other side, but we’re going to have to move the ball on them. We’re really trying to focus on pre-snap penalties. Seems every time we get a good run or a penalty against the other team we come and false start. That happens with younger kids, which we have a lot of playing. We just have to move the ball and throw the ball when we want to and not when we have to.”
Anthony Crane will have reports from Rosendale on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of the Week 6 coverage begins at 6:20 on Friday and continues through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Hilton below.