(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry Bulldogs head to Grant City for a Class 8-player District 4 Semifinal matchup against the Worth County Tigers this Friday.
Following a three-game skid to end the regular season at 5-3, Head Coach Shane Hilton and his Bulldogs bounced back spectacularly in the district quarterfinals, beating South Holt 46-6.
"It's one of those games where we were coming off quite a skid, we had lost three in a row with a couple close ones and a blow out," Hilton said. "Minus the penalties, we played a pretty clean game. We had close to 400 yards rushing and anytime you can do that you're generally going to come out on top."
Hilton says sophomore running back Tucker Schieber and senior quarterback Austin Schwebach were crucial contributors for his squad offensively.
"Tucker Schieber had over 200 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns, and then Austin Schwebach went for 120-125 yards rushing, and threw the ball well," Hilton said. "Those were the main guys in terms of the stats."
This season, Schieber has averaged nearly nine yards per carry on 83 totes, good for 728 rushing yards along with 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Schwebach has totaled 375 rushing yards to go along with 794 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to just one interception all season.
Schwebach's favorite target this season is his brother Ty Schwebach who has had a strong season so far.
"It's another dynamic that you know, we've had it to a degree, but never anything like this with Ty, and the other guys that get their catches here and there," Hilton said. "When you've got a guy that everybody knows you're going to go to and you can still get him the ball, and get positive things out of it, it's a pretty good weapon for us."
Ty Schwebach has totaled just over 564 receiving yards this season, along with eight touchdown catches.
Thanks to those three players and solid blocking up front, the Bulldogs have averaged 43 points a game this season.
However, the most improved in the Bulldog's playoff win last week was the defense.
"We ran sort of a different scheme against Worth County and obviously we didn't run it very well in that game, but in this game, it put him (Ethan Oldham) in a position where our front give guys occupy areas in space and he runs around and make plays," Hilton said. "We had four interceptions, and we just played disciplined."
Oldham has tallied 79 tackles on the season, good for second on the team behind Schieber (81), along with four tackles for loss.
In the three-game losing streak to North Shelby, East Atchison, and Friday's opponent, Worth County, Stanberry gave up an average of 46 points.
Turning to this week's opponent, the Bulldogs will look to avenge a 76-16 regular-season finale loss to Worth County.
"They've got a great run game, and an incredible passing game, that (Aydan) Gladstone kid, I don't know that I've seen him make a bad throw while watching film," Hilton said. "It's hard when you got two things to try and stop."
The Tigers have averaged a whopping 315 rushing yards per game, on top of 138 passing yards per game, led by running back Alex Rinehart and quarterback Aydan Gladstone.
Hilton says his team will need to find a way to take advantage of defensive opportunities while establishing the ground game themselves.
"Offensively we got to be able to run the ball, if we can get the running game going and pass when we want to and not when we have to," Hilton said. "Defensively, we had plenty of opportunities last time we played to knock a ball down or make a tackle, and we just didn't. We were in the right position, but we just didn't finish it off."
The Bulldogs and Tigers clash at 7:00 on Friday in Grant City, MO.
You can hear the full interview with head coach Shane Hilton below.