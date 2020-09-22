(Stanberry) -- Stanberry football had an unexpected week off this past Friday evening. While it wasn’t ideal, Coach Shane Hilton believes it can help them going forward.
“The only positive part that came out of that was that we knew early on,” Coach Hilton told KMA Sports. “We knew Wednesday morning we weren’t going to have a game so we shifted our focus to Pattonsburg.”
And any extra time a prospective opponent of Pattonsburg has to prepare is vital. The No. 9 Panthers (3-1) bring one of the most prolific aerial assaults in the 8-man game, and it’s hardly something the No. 5 Bulldogs (3-0) can simulate.
“It’s pretty hard to do obviously,” Hilton added. “We know we have to cover them, but we can’t simulate that type of look with our scout team. Nobody really can. When you’ve got four receivers that are vertical threats and are good with the ball in their hands, it’s just a lot of film. Repetition and keep working at it.”
Through four games, Zane Reed has taken over for record-breaking quarterback Steven Wilhite quite effectively. The junior has thrown for 1,787 yards and 26 touchdowns in three games. He’s also rushed for 224 yards and seven scores.
Reed’s top three targets have put up huge numbers. Senior Cameron Jones has 37 receptions for 635 yards and nine touchdowns while classmate Brett Emig has 31 grabs for 564 and eight. Sophomore Brody Langfitt has been one of the pleasant surprises on the offense, snagging a team-high 53 receptions for 510 yards and a team-best 10 touchdowns.
“Nobody is going to completely shut them down,” Hilton said. “I know they’ve had a couple high scoring shootouts the last couple weeks, but offensively we’ve got to keep doing what we do. We aren’t a real high-scoring team, but we try to get as many plays in as we can get in.”
The Stanberry offense features four different rushers with at least 105 yards, led by freshman Tucker Schieber’s 218 yards and four scores. Gavin Cameron has 184 yards and five touchdowns. Austin Schwebach has also thrown for 325 yards and five touchdowns, including 165 and three to twin brother Tyler and 130 and one to senior Collin Sager.
“We need to maintain our blocks,” Hilton said. “That’s something we’ve grown in quite a bit as a group from last year. There are a lot of young guys on the offensive line. We start two sophomores and a junior, and we know they’re going to run five or six guys up front on the line most of the time.
“If we can maintain (blocks) long enough to get us through that first wave then you’re in the open field.”
Morgan Guyer is in Stanberry on Friday evening for another top 10 battle in Missouri 8-Man. Hear all of KMA Sports’ coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Hilton linked below.