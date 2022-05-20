(Stanberry) -- Success has followed Tyler Schwebach in every sport, so it's no surprise the Stanberry senior had his choice of sport and school at the collegiate level.
But after a lot of thought and guidance, Schwebach landed on playing basketball at Central College.
"It has always been a dream of mine to play college basketball at any level," he said.
Schwebach -- a standout on Stanberry's football team and a reigning state champion in the 800 -- also had interest in playing football or running track in college.
"There was some pull to do football," he said. "But I knew basketball was the one I wanted to pursue."
Schwebach thanks his core nucleus for easing his decision-making process.
"I had conversations with my mom and dad," he said. "We also looked at the academic side of things."
Central's athletic and academic programs checked the boxes for Schwebach, leading to his commitment.
"Central is one of the top academic universities in my major, which is athletic training," he said. "That played a big part in why I chose to go there to play basketball."
Of course, the basketball program intrigued Schwebach, too.
"The culture gave me a feeling like I have a Stanberry," he said. "It was family-oriented and hardworking. The coaching staff is super nice and believe in me. They know I have the potential to help them right away. Those were some of the biggest factors as to why I chose Central."
Schwebach posted a phenomenal senior season while helping Stanberry reach the Class 1 state finals.
"I feel like I know what it takes to reach the highest levels," he said. "I want to reach the highest level at any stage. I know I have to continue putting in work. I know what I need to do."
Schwebach wants to become more of an outside threat in Pella.
"I need to get a lot of shots up and refine my ball-handling skills," he said.
Check out the full interview with Schwebach below.