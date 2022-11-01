(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry football team is looking to keep their season alive and shock the state on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-5) get a shot at No. 1 North Andrew in a district quarterfinal Friday after a 78-34 first round district win over Nodaway Valley. In the opening round win, Stanberry led 40-34 at halftime before pitching a second-half shutout to get the win.
"Defensively, we weren't really communicating very well and we weren't making plays we needed to make," said Head Coach Shane Hilton. "They had a lot of third-and-longs that they converted. At halftime, we made a few adjustments and we were able to hold them scoreless in the second half. We got a couple kickoff returns for touchdowns in the second half, which was a pretty good momentum kick for us, and we just kept rolling with it."
The Bulldogs will get a second shot at North Andrew after losing to the Cardinals 54-6 on September 30th.
"They're a big, strong, physical team," said Hilton. "They are just going to come right at you. They run the ball 90% of the time, and they throw it when they want to. You've got to be ready to step in there and mix it up. The first time we played them, we didn't do a very good job of doing that. We didn't recognize stuff very quickly, and we let them get into it. The name of the game this week is using our hands and getting in space and creating some plays."
North Andrew carries a 9-0 record and a potent rushing attack into the district quarterfinal. The Cardinals have rushed for 2,848 yards as a team, led by Hayden Ecker (1,274 yards and 19 TDs) and Braxon Linville (828 yards and 15 TDs).
"We've got to keep them in front of us," said Hilton. "Last time we played, we gave them too many opportunities where they just running in space. That makes it pretty easy on them when you're not assignment-sound. That's going to be what we preach all week. We have been preaching that all year, but sometimes when you get lazy or not sound in your assignments or you don't recognize a formation, you play a little bit slow. That's what we did the first time we played them; way too much thinking and not just playing fast. That's going to be the focus for this week."
In the regular season loss, Stanberry was held to just 168 yards of total offense, well below their 342 yards per game average. Hilton says his team will have to get creative with their schemes to negate North Andrew's size up front.
"With their size, you're not going to be able to move them out of the three and four holes or even the one or two holes, which is where we like to live," said Hilton. "We're going to have to get some stuff on the edge and get the passing game going. Last week, we were able to get that going with Colby (McQuinn). Having time was the big thing and having him have the patience to find the open receivers, as opposed to rushing, which we've done a little too much this year."
