(Stanberry) -- One week off may have been just what the doctor ordered for Stanberry football. The Bulldogs (5-3) finished their regular season with a hellacious three-week stretch that included losses to then-unbeatens North Shelby, East Atchison and Worth County.
“Normally, you don’t like those bye weeks other than to heal up. It was good for us,” Hilton said. “We took one on the chin in that last game against Worth County. We needed to regather and refocus. It was one of those where we were able to sit back and reevaluate, change some things up and hopefully it’ll be beneficial for us moving forward.”
The three-game losing skid is hardly an indictment on the Stanberry program, considering they could have easily won two of them, falling to North Shelby and East Atchison by a combined seven points.
“The first two was a matter of good games and good matchups,” Hilton said. “The Worth County game was definitely an awakening. They came out ready and smacked us in the mouth. They kept on doing it, and we didn’t have an answer for it. Coaching-wise and players, we had to look in the mirror. We were able to sit down with the guys and talk with them about owning up to mistakes, moving on and learning from them.”
The Bulldogs – ranked No. 1 in the state up until mid-October – start all over again on Friday evening when they open Class 8-Player District 4 play on the road against 275 co-conference champion South Holt (7-2).
“They’re physical,” Hilton said. “They’ve got some big kids, and they get after it. They’ve kind of gone to a different set and found something that works for them. We’re going to have to be prepared to stop them coming forward. That’s what they do. They come downhill at you with an aggressive style on offense and defense, and that’s what we like to do, too. I’m looking forward to a good matchup.”
Stanberry’s offensive stylings have continued to lean run, but they’ve also found plenty of big plays in the passing game. Senior quarterback Austin Schwebach is averaging 23.4 yards per completion and has 14 touchdowns through the air. Eight of those have gone to Tyler Schwebach, who has 23 catches for 564 yards. Sophomore running back Tucker Schieber has also been effective on the ground with 728 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
“(South Holt) has run a 4-2 the last multiple weeks,” Hilton said. “Basically, getting six guys up there in the box and will twist their guys around the line a bit here and there. Kind of matches up with us in what we like to do in keeping it in the box. That’s the plan. We’re going to try to take it at them, just like they do, and if we can hit those seams (we will have success). That’s what we’ve been kind of missing the last several weeks, so hopefully we have that sewed up.”
Morgan Guyer will be in Oregon on Friday evening and will have a full report from the South Holt/Stanberry matchup on KMA’s Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Hilton below.