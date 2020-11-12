(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry Bulldogs look to head back to the state semifinals in Missouri for the first time since 2016 with a rematch against the Wolves of East Atchison.
Stanberry (10-1) advanced to the district title game after a win over the Blue Jays of Rock Port 56-0. A night where freshman running back Tucker Schieber won’t soon forget as he finished the game with five touchdowns on 266 yards rushing. It was the defense though that truly impressed head coach Shane Hilton.
“Defense is something we pride ourselves on here. A shutout is always our first goal, we say all the time if they don’t score any points you can’t lose. It was a team effort and we held them to minimal yards to get the win,” Hilton said.
The Bulldogs will now get set to face an opponent very familiar. Stanberry defeated East Atchison by a score of 20-18 on October 16th.
“It was a great game,” Hilton said. “They had the ball with a little over a minute and a half to go, one of our corners came up and stripped the ball on an out route and we recovered it and were able to finish the game off. It was one of those where if that doesn’t happen, who knows, they are a talented team and we are going to have to battle with them again this time.”
The bulldogs have had a balanced attack throughout the season. With junior quarterback Austin Schwebach leading the way with over 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns and freshman tailback Tucker Shieber with over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns they can attack in multiple ways. Hilton spoke on how his team has come together throughout the year.
“I’ve seen them grow from week one to now and it’s been great. Adversity would be the statement of the year I think for everyone across the country and these boys have handled it well. We’ve had our bouts with COVID, but they’ve kept their nose down and have kept going to continue what they are supposed to do,” Hilton said.
As the saying goes for playoff football it is very difficult to defeat a team twice in one season. Hilton expressed how his team will be ready no matter who the opponent is.
“These teams know each other and they know what happened last time. In a game like that nobody kept any secrets back or any plays back as you had to use everything you got. It is the same status that it has been all year, it is pretty simple, it’s the next game up and we have to take care of business on our end and our side of the ball,” Hilton said.
You can hear live play-by-play of the contest on KMA-FM 99.1 and kmaland.com with Ryan Matheny and Austin McNorton. The full interview with Behrens can be heard below.