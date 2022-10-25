(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday.
The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
“There’s only one thing you can do,” Stanberry head coach Shane Hilton told KMA Sports. “Get back to practice and refocus. We played (Worth County) tough for about a quarter and a half, which doesn’t mean a whole lot, but it lets us know we’re doing some things right. Just not on a consistent basis. We did two things right and then one thing wrong, and when you do that, it leads to bad things.”
While the successes haven’t been consistent, Hilton is impressed with his team’s resiliency and willingness to continue the fight.
“We haven’t given up,” he said. “Even though games with North Andrew and Worth County got out of hand, they didn’t pout or whine about it. It was a matter of not executing and you learn the resiliency of those kids. It’s nice to see that. Sometimes when you lose three or four in a row, it is easy to quit, but we haven’t seen that.”
As they turn the page to the new season, Coach Hilton wants to see his team focus on finishing. Finishing out every play, finishing out every drive and finishing out every game.
“We’ll get into 2nd and 2 and jump offside, or we’ll have a hold,” Hilton said. “Then it’s 2nd or 3rd and long. Finishing blocks, finishing runs, finishing routes. Little things that you don’t think add up until you watch film.”
On the Bulldogs’ side is the fact that they still have a dynamic duo in the backfield with Tucker Schieber (1,097 yards, 18 TD) and Gavin Cameron (706 yards, 10 TD) combining for over 1,800 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.
Defensively, Schieber has also been a key component with 89 total tackles and 11.0 tackles for loss to lead the team in both categories. Lance Wallace is another defensive standout with six interceptions on the season.
“We’re quite a bit under-sized (defensively),” Hilton admits. ‘We have to make up for that with our speed and quickness and our brains. We’ve been getting better at that, but still at times, there are lapses where we don’t recognize a formation or a play that might be coming. We need the advantage of knowing rather than getting taken advantage of for not knowing.”
The opponent this Friday night is Nodaway Valley, which enters with a 3-6 record. Stanberry is a perfect 3-0 against teams with a record under .500, and they’ve been dominant in those wins over St. Joseph Christian, Knox County and Pattonsburg.
“They like to spread it out,” Hilton said of Nodaway Valley. “They run the ball on you, and they’ve got a pretty quick quarterback that runs well. They do a lot of jet motion with some criss-cross or reverse action. They’re athletic and like to take advantage of you in space. That’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.”
The two teams have just one common opponent this year with both losing to East Atchison. It’s one of two first round games in the loaded Class 1 District 4. The winner would advance to play the following Friday against top-seeded and top-ranked North Andrew.
“We need to get the running game going consistently,” Hilton said of the keys within the game. “The last couple games, we’ve hit some big runs, but it’s not like we want. It’s not that four to five yards per whack. It’s been more like one, two and then 20. To consistently run the ball, that’s not where you want to be. You want to get that three to six yards per carry to sustain a drive and take time off the clock. Let our defense rest a bit.
“Defensively, we have to create some more turnovers. Lately, we’ve been losing the turnover battle, and that’s cost us quite a bit.”
Devin Albertson will be in Stanberry, providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Hear all of KMA’s Week 10 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to 11:00.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Hilton linked below.