(Stanberry) -- Stanberry senior javelin star Lexi Craig is just getting started in the event, and she’s already on her way to Division I status.
The Class 1 state runner-up this past spring signed recently with the University of Missouri and believes her best is yet to come.
“Before I signed there was a lot of weight on my shoulders in trying to make a decision,” Craig said. “I had a few other offers with other sports, so it was trying to get something off my shoulders to focus more on school. It was pretty cool to sign with a DI.”
Craig’s journey to the javelin throw is quite the story. The Bulldogs standout says she really is still in the early stages of learning the event.
“It’s definitely not how someone else would start,” Craig said.
Heading into her sophomore season, Craig expressed interest in the javelin throw. However, COVID-19 shut down the season, and the dalliance with the event would have to wait another year.
“I have a great arm in softball, playing in center field and catcher so I said, ‘Let me try,’” Craig said. “I started throwing in practice, and I asked my coach if it was good. He didn’t know because we weren’t really familiar with the event. We got some connections with some right people, got some tips and finished the season very well.”
That would be putting it mildly as Craig continually improved her throws throughout the season before eventually throwing 127-11 to finish second in the state. That’s when the recruiting interest started to spark up, and Craig says she’s still in shock how it all came about.
“Me and my dad were talking, and I never would have thought I would have a DI college looking at me when I just started throwing javelin,” Craig added. “It’s awesome. I’m definitely excited for this track season and for my future at Mizzou. I’m going to get with a couple more people, get some more tips on it and see what I can do.”
Listen to the full interview with Craig from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.