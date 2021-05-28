(Stanberry) -- Stanberry’s Tyler Schwebach is yet another area athlete coming off a state championship this past weekend.
The multi-sport junior standout ran to a victory in the Class 1 800 meter run at Jefferson City on Saturday.
“It’s been pretty fun being able to call myself (a state champion),” Schwebach said. “It’s been a dream of mine to become a state champion in any sport I participate in. It feels really nice to be able to call myself a state champ.”
Schwebach says he enters every single race with the designs of winning it, and it was no different last Saturday.
“My mindset is to always be No. 1 and get first,” he said. “My goal from the beginning was to win a state championship.”
The winning time for Schwebach was 2:01.93. While he was happy to have won the race, he was hoping for an even better time.
“I was pretty pumped, but I was a little disappointed because I’d been going for the record the whole season,” Schwebach said. “It’s 2:01.07. That’s something to work on towards next year, but after crossing the line and seeing I got first it was a sigh of relief and a lot of emotions.”
With a state championship won, Schwebach will now turn his attention to doing it all over again in his senior year.
“I felt like I had a target on my back all year because I had my streak going,” Schwebach said. “Next year is going to be even more fun because I’ll have even more people coming for me. That will push me even harder, so hopefully I can run faster.”
Schwebach wasn’t the only Stanberry athlete to win a state championship on Saturday. Classmate Austin Colvin captured a title in the shot put.
“Me and Austin have been friends since we’ve been in school,” Schwebach said. “It was fun to share the experience of calling ourselves state champion with him. It’s one of things you dream about doing, and I got to live that out.”
