(Carroll) -- A conference title and top 10 finish at state highlighted Maverick Schwabe's sophomore season. Those accolades and Schwabe's consistency throughout the year earned the Kuemper Catholic golfer the 2022 KMAland Boys Golfer of the Year.
"I thought I had a great season," Schwabe said. "I dropped something like eight strokes on average. I was happy with that. I wanted to be in this position. As only a sophomore, I think I can do even better."
Schwabe posted a 9-hole adjusted average of 39.03 and an 18-hole adjusted score of 80.30 while leading his team to a Hawkeye Ten Conference title.
"(Expectations) were pretty high," he said. "But we didn't have a lot of experience. I knew I had to put together some good scores for us to have a shot at winning tournaments. I did that in most of them, and we had some success."
The individual success also came for Schwabe, particularly at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, where he claimed the title after a thrilling playoff with Lewis Central's Jordan Greenwood.
Greenwood and Schwabe were in the same group on that hot day in Red Oak. Both carded initial scores of 78, setting the stage for a dramatic playoff.
"I didn't think I did that good, but I put together a good round," Schwabe said. "Fortunately, I ended up winning, but he (Greenwood) is a great guy to play with."
From there, Schwabe carried that momentum into the state tournament. He shot a 150 in Ames to tie for seventh in Class 2A.
"That course was nice," he said. "I played the course once before, and I remembered it being super long and flat. I knew I had to put together a pretty good score the first day. Fortunately, I put together a good first round."
Schwabe had a knack for his driver throughout the regular season, but says his putting prevailed at state.
"At state, my putter started to show up," he said. "I could make putts from everywhere, and that really helps."
Schwabe is only halfway through his high school golf career. And if his first two years are any indication, he's on pace to be one of the best in the state during his junior and senior years.
"I think I can do better," he said. "I want to improve the same amount I did this year. I think I improved a lot this year and could do it again."
Schwabe's goals reflect the improvements he feels he can make going forward.
"My goal is to win state," he said. "It's going to be hard, but I think I can do it."
Schwabe says his quest to win a state title begins with improving his long game.
"I need to hit my irons and wedges closer. So I can get birdies and have more scoring opportunities."
Schwabe is the fourth consecutive Hawkeye Ten golfer to claim this honor, joining Brett Klusman (St. Albert), Matt Gearhart (Atlantic) and Ben Renaud (Atlantic).
Check out the full interview with Schwabe below.