(Stanton) -- Not too long ago, Donnie Weis was a multi-sport star athlete at Stanton.
Now, Weis is the school's new athletic director. The 2019 KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year played basketball at Briar Cliff for two years before focusing on school.
He returned home after graduating and took on a coaching role at Stanton. He spent last season as the co-head boys basketball coach alongside Jeff Grebin.
Weis says he always thought his future was in coaching.
"I knew I always wanted to coach," he said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "I got with Coach (Jake) Lord when he was in Stanton. I knew the athletic director route was what I wanted to do. I've probably known since my junior or senior year of high school this is what I wanted to do, so I ran with it."
Weis feels his familiarity with the programs should help him sustain a successful culture in Stanton.
"There's so many people there that helped me," he said. "Giving back to a community that means so much to me is something I've always wanted to do. It's a perfect spot for me to be a coach and AD. It was an opportunity I could never turn down."
Weis has seen firsthand what it takes to build successful programs in Stanton. He hopes that continues under his watch.
"I want to make the sporting programs successful," he said. "But even outside of that, there are so many great programs. We have a lot of great coaches. I'll provide them and the student-athletes the best opportunities. I've been through it, so I'll try to lead it in the best way possible, listen to everybody and see what's best for everybody."
Weis credits former Stanton administrators and coaches such as the legendary Don Hicks, the late Kevin Blunt and current Clarinda AD Jake Lord as his mentors.
"They helped a lot," Weis said. "Coach Hicks and Coach Lord have reached out to me. Kevin Blunt was a huge mentor for me. I was blessed to have those mentors. There's no way I would be in this position without them. I give them a lot of credit."
Hear more with Weis below.