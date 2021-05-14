(Stanton) -- The Stanton baseball team has some youth in their lineup, but they hope that doesn't stop them from being competitive.
Vikings co-head coach Alex Cabbage joined Friday's Upon Further Review to preview his team's 2021 campaign.
"We feel pretty good," Cabbage said. "It's always pretty hectic in May. It's limited to have every kid at practice, but we are liking what we are seeing and making progress."
Cabbage notes that his roster currently consists of 26 players, the most he has had during his tenure. Of those 26, 10 of them are eighth-graders.
"It's exciting, but a lot of work," Cabbage said about their youth. "There's a lot of teaching fundaments, but those numbers are exciting."
The Vikings were 10-5 in a condensed 2020 season. They also won the Corner Conference Tournament. Their season ended with a 10-run loss to Bedford in a district semifinal.
"Every year, we talk about competing," Cabbage said. "We really strive to compete in and out of our conferences. Wins and losses come in and go, but we are happy if we compete in a loss. Last year, we had some success. We competed well against Bedford but ended up not finishing well. Finishing games and competing for a full seven innings is what strive for every day."
Three of the big pieces from last year's team -- Keygan Day, Easton Hultman and Colton Thornburg -- graduated.
"They were all good players for us," Cabbage said. "They are going to be tough to replace."
Grand View commit Colby Royal should lead the way for the Vikings this season. Royal hit .270/.426/.351 last year and owned a 2.08 ERA and 52 strikeouts on the mound last year.
"He looks to be our one," Cabbage said. "He's put in a tremendous amount of work this offseason and is looking good."
Carter Johnson, Levi Martin, Quentin Thornburg, Ransom Mascher and Slade Graham were productive bats for the Vikings last year.
Johnson and Mascher also saw some time on the hill. Johnson had a 7.64 ERA in 7 1/3 innings. Mascher tossed 1 1/3 innings and will likely see an enhanced role this season.
"We have five, six or seven kids we could put on the mound," Cabbage said. "We have some young kids fighting for spots and pushing these older kids, which is good and helps everyone."
The Vikings open their season on May 24th against Southwest Valley.
"The beginning of the season is hard because teams are trying to figure out what they have," Cabbage said. "Our goal is to compete that game and get our pitchers some exposure to get them ready for our season. It'd be nice to get a win, but we need to see how far along we are and where we can go from there."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Cabbage.
