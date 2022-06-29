(Stanton) -- Stanton baseball hopes last week’s success, which led to a Corner Conference Tournament championship, is a sign of things to come.
The Vikings (10-9 overall, 7-3 Corner Conference) put together its best week of the season – and maybe of head coach Alex Cabbage’s tenure with the program – on their way to the Corner championship.
“Four games, four wins,” the Stanton co-coach said. “It was a pretty darn good week for us. One of the best of my career.”
Stanton opened it with a 13-7 win over East Mills, rolled to a 17-8 win over Sidney the next night and then beat Sidney again in walk-off fashion in the Corner Tournament semifinals. Finally, they ended the great week with an upset win over top-seeded Fremont-Mills.
“Fremont-Mills had been dominant,” Cabbage said. “(Co-coach Jason Hart and I) told the guys there is no pressure on you. (Fremont-Mills) has a good ball club, and they have a very good 1-2 combo with (Kyler Owen and Braden Turpin). We knew we were going to see one of them, but our hitting had been coming along.”
In fact, the Vikings put together a huge week of offense. Cabbage says they had 45 hits in the four games, and when the offense is rolling that way all you need is a solid pitching performance. With senior Carter Johnson’s complete game 11-strikeout performance, they got it.
“Carter had his best pitching performance of the year,” Cabbage said. “We really leaned on him. He commanded the mound, and he led the way at the plate. He was the first one to get a hit and everyone followed suit after that.”
Johnson had two of the eight Stanton hits, driving in three, and sophomore Nolan Grebin added two hits and an RBI of his own. Freshman Gavin Ford added a double and two RBI, and senior Levi Martin and junior Kywin Tibben posted a hit and an RBI. While senior Quentin Thornburg didn’t have a hit in the Corner final, he has been one of Stanton’s most consistent two-way players.
“He’s been solid for us all year,” Cabbage said. “He’s been hitting kind of the same and is very consistent at the plate.”
Thornburg’s .429 batting average leads the way for the Vikings while Levi and Jacob Martin are hitting .382 and .348, respectively, and seniors Ransom Mascher and Johnson are hitting .348 and .347. Thornburg and Johnson lead the team with 16 RBI, Levi Martin has scored a team-best 26 runs and Thornburg (.548), Levi Martin (.500) and Johnson (.500) have all posted an on-base percentage of .500 or better.
Many of those numbers were buoyed by the big week that saw Stanton put it all together. While they lost their two games this week – a 6-1 defeat to Sidney on Monday and an 8-3 loss to Bedford on Tuesday – this is still a group that now knows what they’re capable of doing.
“It’s a funny game,” Cabbage said. “We weren’t a bad hitting ball club (to open the year). We put the ball in play, but it just seemed to go to someone or we had some soft contact. Our strikeouts were down, and we were hoping it could change where we started finding gaps and hard contact. As we progressed in the season, you get your eyes and your hands trained for those live ABs, and I think that’s probably what changed and helped.”
Stanton has one final regular season contest at Logan-Magnolia on Thursday before opening Class 1A District 8 play against Audubon on Saturday at Coon Rapids-Bayard.
“We don’t know a whole lot about (Audubon),” Cabbage said. “We know they have one stud that has been there for what seems like forever in Gavin Smith. We know, hopefully, it’s going to be a competitive game. If we play like we did last week, especially against Fremont-Mills, I think we can make it a competitive game.
“There’s no pressure on (us). Nobody is expecting us to go up there and be dominant and win. What we want to do is compete, and if we find our self in the fifth and sixth innings in a close game, hopefully we can pull something out.”
The Stanton/Audubon game is scheduled for a 5:00 first pitch. Listen to the full interview with Coach Cabbage below.