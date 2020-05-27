(Stanton) -- After a spring full of waiting, the Stanton Vikings are ready for a baseball season.
"It's obviously moving pretty quickly," co-head coach Alex Cabbage said. "The boys are just excited. We're stressing to them that they should feel thankful that they do get the opportunity and to make the most of it."
The Vikings put together a strong season last year, posting a 17-5 record. However, the conclusion -- a 10-0 loss to Logan-Magnolia in a district semifinal -- left a sour taste in their mouths.
"We didn't play our best there," Cabbage said. "You hate to end the season that way. Ending on that note left a sour taste in some of our kids' mouths. They are ready to try to wash that out. Hopefully, the wins come along with it."
Like every other Stanton boys program this year, Coach Cabbage and company will be forced to replace the duo of Drake Johnson and Donnie Weis.
"I don't think it's any one person," Cabbage said. "It's going to have to be a team approach. Drake and Donnie worked hard. They left a great example of what to do. They got to see them play for many years."
Senior Tyler Peterson hit .455 last year with 19 RBIs and will likely be the leader for the Vikings due to the departures of Weis and Johnson.
"Tyler has started since he was an eighth grader," Cabbage said. "We like progress and seeing what he can do his senior year."
Keygan Day hit .265 last season with 20 RBIs while Colby Royal, Carter Johnson, Logan Roberts and Ransom Mascher were also key contributors.
The Vikings will also add Essex transfer Colton Thornburg to the lineup this season.
Day and Royal both return to the mound after stellar outings last season.
Royal made eight starts last season, going 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 54 strikeouts while Day started two games and compiled a 3-0 record with a 1.53 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings of action.
"Those two are probably best at keeping batters off-balance," Cabbage said. "We've emphasized it's not about throwing hard. Both of those guys had some off-speed. They don't throw the hardest, but the mental game and knowing how to pitch is where they find their success."
While last season's postseason result was not what they hoped, the Vikings are more concerned about competing before thinking too far ahead.
"Just compete throughout the game and be consistent with our play," Cabbage said. "If we do those two things, I think maybe some of those accolades come with it, but those are really the main two things we are focusing on."
The Vikings will open the season on June 15th at home against Lenox. The complete interview with Coach Cabbage can be heard below.