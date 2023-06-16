(Stanton) -- Stanton baseball is peaking as they reach the back half of the season.
After a tough start, the Vikings (8-6) appear headed in the right direction as they prepare for Friday's monster Corner Conference matchup with Fremont-Mills and next week's Corner Conference Tournament.
The squad, led by co-head coaches Alex Cabbage and Jason Hart, have won two in a row and four of their last five.
"We're pretty happy with where we're at right now," Cabbage said. "We started rough across the board. After the first three or four games, we focused on ourselves and controlled what we can control. Since we've done that, we've found ourselves on the right sides of scores and playing better baseball."
The Vikings started the year at 0-2 with losses to AHSTW and Southwest Valley and were toiling around .500 when they swept IKM-Manning in a doubleheader on May 31st. Coach Cabbage points to that two-game stretch as a turning point for this season.
"A lot of kids showed improvements that night," he said. "It bled into our games after that."
The pitching rotation was a question mark entering the season. The staff currently has a 3.63 ERA. Gavin Ford has been their top inning eater with a 3.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 innings.
"Gavin Ford has emerged as a number one for us," Cabbage said. "We weren't anticipating that. That's been a pleasant surprise for us."
Nolan Grebin (19 1/3 IP, 2.90 ERA, 23 K) and Joshua Martin (22 1/3 IP, 2.82 ERA, 35 K) have also been strong arms in the Vikings' rotation.
"Our kids can throw decent," Cabbage said. "But we're not pumping in the 80s and 90s. We started with throwing strikes. When we did that, we progressed through hitting spots and mixing it up. We're keeping the batters off-balance."
Martin leads the Stanton offense with a .429 average and 13 RBI, while freshman Dylan Reynolds has been a welcomed addition with a .404 average and 17 RBI. Kywin Tibben (.343, 7 RBI), Jacob Martin (.317, 11 RBI), Brady Holmes (.222, 9 RBI), Logan French (.219, 2 RBI), Ford (.206, 7 RBI), Max Yeager (.200, 4 RBI) and Grebin (.143, 3 RBI) complete the lineup.
"We're not a ball club that's going to mash the ball all over the yard," Cabbage said. "We have to put our head down and work for what we get. The kids have done that."
Stanton has a pivotal Corner Conference matchup with the current conference leader Fremont-Mills Friday. Then, the Vikings turn their attention to next week's conference, where they are the No. 2 seed. Stanton won the tournament last year and followed with a postseason win. They wouldn't mind duplicating that success again.
"We're emphasizing working hard every day," Cabbage said. "There's so many things you can work on every day. We're going to try to do the little things right and put the pressure on the other team. It's a day-in and day-out process."
Hear the full interview with Coach Cabbage below.