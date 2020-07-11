(Corning) -- Stanton and Bedford opened the postseason with victories to set up a district semifinal showdown Tuesday night.
Stanton 8 East Union 5
Stanton (10-4) relied on consistent hitting and held off a late East Union comeback to defeat the Eagles for the second time in three days.
"It wasn't the prettiest," Co-Coach Alex Cabbage told KMA Sports. "But we were consistent with our hits. We were able to piece it together."
Saturday's showdown was a lot closer than Wednesday's -- which was a 22-2 Stanton triumph.
"We knew it was going to be a different game," Cabbage said. "We were ingrained with that. Get 22-2 out of your head. We knew we weren't going 10-run them. So we were with what happened at the end of the game."
East Union went blow-for-blow with the Vikings early on and led 3-2 in the third before Stanton scattered six runs through the next four innings to take an 8-3 lead going into the seventh.
"When you see one player do well, people feed off it," Cabbage said. "That's what happened."
Senior Keygan Day had himself a day for the Vikings with three hits and three RBI off East Union pitcher Ethan Mitchell to ensure his high school career would last at least one more game.
"All he had was a fastball," Day said. "I just sat back, took what I wanted and it all worked out."
"He's been good for us this year," Cabbage said of Day. "He saw it tonight. He's really only had one bad game for us this year. You knew he was on and seeing it well."
Colby Royal made the start for the Vikings, striking out four in the victory while Day came in to relieve Royal -- who is also eligible to pitch Tuesday.
"He pieced it together," Cabbage said of Royal. "The first few innings were shaky, but he came back."
Colton Thornburg added two hits for Stanton while Ransom Mascher also drove in a run.
East Union was led by three hits and an RBI from Ethan Mitchell. Josh Lopez added two hits for the Eagles as well. They close their season at 4-9.
With the win Stanton advances to a Class 1A District 13 semifinal where they will face Stanton Tuesday night on the KMAX-Stream. The Vikings beat Bedford 11-5 earlier this season, but they are expected a much tighter battle this time around.
"We need to play what we preach and play what our expectations are," Cabbage said. "Some games we get there, some games we don't. If we get there, we can compete. It's going to be a different game."
The complete interviews with Day and Cabbage can be found below.
Bedford 21 Southwest Valley 0
The Bulldogs never blinked and cruised to their third win of the year over Southwest Valley, doing so this time in 21-0 fashion to advance to a district semifinal.
"Our kids were seeing the ball and putting the ball in play," Coach Frank Sefrit said. "They're a good team. They're not indicative of what the score was. Things just fell for us tonight."
The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first, four in the second added 10 in the third inning before ultimately claiming the four-inning victory.
Every member of the Bedford lineup either notched a hit or scored a run. Senior Jordan Perkins scored three runs, drove in three and had three hits to pace the Bulldogs in the victory.
"We were just hitting the ball well," Perkins said. "That's an emphasis we made this season. Overall, we just played great as a team."
"He's really worked hard," Sefrit said about Perkins. "He's put a lot of time in. He's come a long way this year and is really hitting the ball well. I'm very proud of him."
Freshman Shay Purdy had two hits and two RBI. Tristan Cummings added two hits and scored three times while Bradley Johnson scored twice on two hits.
Bedford was led on the hill by Upper Iowa commit Brennan Sefrit who allowed one unofficial hit in the victory and stayed well within the 65-pitch minimum that makes him eligible for Tuesday's district semifinal.
"He had good control," Coach Sefrit said. "It was one of those things, he put in play and we made plays. That's what we need to do down the stretch."
Southwest Valley sees their season come to a close at 1-15.
Bedford will now shift their attention to Tuesday's contest against Stanton.
"Stanton's a good ball club,' Coach Sefrit said. "It's just going to be a hard-fought game. It's going to be the battle of who makes the least amount of mistakes."
Tuesday's contest, which will be held in Corning, can be heard on the KMAX-Stream with Trevor Maeder on the call.
The complete interviews with Perkins and Sefrit can be heard below.