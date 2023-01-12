(Stanton) -- The Stanton boys basketball team is playing well as the program searches for its fifth Corner Conference Tournament title in six years.
The Vikings are 6-3 after a win over Sidney Tuesday night. The victory came in Stanton's first contest since December 19th.
"It was good to play a familiar opponent coming off a three-week break," co-head coach Jeff Grebin said. "The enthusiasm and energy is something we have to continue. We started the season strong. We hit a couple of lumps in the road, but the challenges were good challenges. We just need to put four quarters together."
Energy is a buzzword around the Stanton program.
"We've talked about energy, chemistry, hustle, effort and heart," Grebin said. "If you have those, you'll find ways to win. That doesn't win every game, but it puts you in the best position. We're wired up. Hopefully, we continue going in this direction."
The Vikings have only two seniors, and their top two scorers are underclassmen. Junior Nolan Grebin (17.9 PPG) and sophomore Evan Gettler (13.0 PPG) lead the Stanton lineup. Grebin shoots at a 47.4% clip, while Gettler has a knack for knocking down deep shots with a 35.1% conversion rate.
"Those two guys have a passion for basketball," Coach Grebin said. "And they play well together. Evan and Nolan bring a lot of energy to the offensive end and do their best on the defensive end."
Josh Martin has done the dirty work with 10.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and Kywin Tibben, Brody Gibbs, Andrew Johnson, Jacob Martin, James McDonald and Gavin Ford also contribute to the lineup.
Finding depth and working through their lack of size have been focuses for Stanton.
"There's good basketball in some of them," Grebin said. "We just don't have the depth, but our depth has been a nice surprise. Our biggest challenge is our size. We don't have anybody over six-foot on the floor very often."
Last year, Stanton upset East Mills to win another Corner Conference Tournament crown.
The Vikings played the favored Wolverines to a five-point game earlier this year, so could another upset be in the offing? It's certainly possible if the Vikings bring the energy and effort they've preached.
"I think they need to play with a lot of confidence," Grebin said. "We've played teams well. We claw and scratch our way. We've found a way. That's a neat thing. We have to keep working hard together."
Stanton returns to action Thursday night against Southwest Valley, followed by a conference meeting with Griswold on Friday. The Vikings open the Corner Conference Tournament on Tuesday against Essex.
Click below to hear more with Coach Grebin.