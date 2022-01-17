(Stanton) -- The Stanton boys basketball team has found its stride and carries a five-game win streak to this week's annual Corner Conference Tournament.
The Vikings started the year at 1-3 but have since peeled off wins over Essex, Fremont-Mills, Bedford, Sidney and Southwest Valley.
"We are feeling good," said co-head coach Jake Lord. "We are starting to turn things around and are playing with more confidence. We are doing the little things right. Hopefully, that carries over into this week."
Perhaps no game illustrates the Vikings' improvements more than their win over Sidney on Tuesday. The win came after the Vikings suffered a 38-point defeat to Sidney on November 30th.
"That was a big win for us," Lord said. "It was a huge testament to our guys' will and toughness. After that Sidney loss, we stayed in the locker room for 15 or 20 minutes and hashed it out. We had big goals, and that humbled us."
It didn't happen instantly, but the Vikings found cohesiveness, which has played a massive role in the recent hot streak.
"It just came down to relationships," Lord said. "We are caring about each other, playing as a team and having a lot of fun right now. Everybody is playing selfless basketball. I feel like that's the main thing that has helped us turn this thing around."
Senior Carter Johnson is the straw that stirs the drink for the Vikings with 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Freshman Evan Gettler (10.4 PPG) and sophomore Nolan Grebin (9.0 PPG) have been pleasant surprises for the Vikings. Quentin Thornburg, Logan Roberts, Josh Martin and Jack Roberts have also been steady contributors.
"I think we have some under the radar guys," Lord said. "Everyone on our team brings a different piece to the puzzle. It's exciting to see it come together."
The Vikings hope "putting it together" results in another Corner Conference Tournament championship.
Stanton has controlled the tournament recently with four titles in the last six years.
"The conference tournament is awesome," Lord said. "It's going to be competitive. To have this in the middle of our season is great."
While the Vikings have their sights set on conference supremacy again, Lord wants to see his team continue to build off the things they've done well in their recent win streak.
"I want us to compete," Lord said. "I want these guys to develop as winners. That's our goal this week."
Stanton opens Corner Conference Tournament action on Tuesday against Griswold. KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from Friday and Saturday's tournament action.
Check out the full interview with Coach Lord below.