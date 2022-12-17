(Tabor) -- Thanks to an electric offense through three quarters, the Stanton Vikings (4-2) survived a late surge from Fremont-Mills (4-3) to win 79-70.
"Our offense was pretty good today and like I've always said all year, I trust our guys on offense -- they're all good shooters and they love to share the ball," said Stanton Co-Head Coach Donnie Weis. "For a while, we played some decent defense, but the end of the game was not ideal."
It was another true team effort offensively for the Vikings on Friday night, as four guys found themselves sitting in double digits in points for the night, including seniors Joshua Martin and Kywin Tibben, juniors Nolan Grebin, and Sophomore Evan Gettler. The foursome combined for 68 of the Vikings' 79 offensive points.
"We just have dudes who like to play basketball, like to share the ball, and they're great teammates, and they have a lot of fun playing with each other, and I think that's huge," said Weis. "We haven't shot great this year yet, but we have the confidence to shoot, and that showed tonight."
Grebin, the leading scorer for the Vikings coming into Friday night at 19.2 points per game, had some early struggles. However, Tibben and Martin were able to answer the call.
"I couldn't really get it to go early, so I was passing the ball around and my teammates were hot like Kywin, and Josh was really taking the ball to the hoop, and that was really working," said Grebin.
However, Grebin began to make his presence felt in the second quarter and took off from there totaling 18 points on the night, along with six rebounds. Tibben matched him with 18 points. Meanwhile, Martin and sophomore forward Brody Gibbs had a field day down low, with the pair hauling in 13 and seven rebounds, respectively.
"We're going to be undersized compared to most teams, but we talk about it all the time, we've just got to play with more heart and more energy than the other team," said Weis. "Gibbs came off the bench and had a huge role tonight, and Josh has been like that for the last two or three years he's been put on the varsity level."
After senior Taylor Reed dropped 10 first-quarter points to give Fremont-Mills a 14-13 lead after one, the Vikings took over with an 11-2 to start the quarter and a 9-2 burst at the end to snatch a 40-25 lead at halftime.
It was a relatively back-and-forth third quarter as the teams exchanged baskets. But, then Gettler also began to get hot from deep in the third helping the Vikings extend their lead slightly to 63-45 heading into the final quarter. He would finish out the night with a team-high 19 points,
"I didn't even call any timeouts until the fourth quarter, but whenever (Fremont-Mills) called a timeout, all we preached in the timeout was 'keep doing what we're doing, we've got to keep this lead, and don't get lackadaisical," said Weis.
However, things would get interesting in the fourth quarter. But, it started with three three-pointers in their first three possessions for Stanton, including one from Grebin and a pair from Tibben.
"I wouldn't get the opportunity for those shots if I didn't play with such great players -- they move the ball really well, they score the ball, and it opens up," said Tibben. "When you feel that stride, it's the best feeling."
That 9-0 stretch would put the Vikings up by 27 points. However, the Knights would not roll over -- instead, they managed to put together a 16-2 run to claw back within 13, including Reed and Ike Lemonds hitting on several shots, and while it was too little, too late, the Knights put together a 9-2 run to finish out the ball game.
"We were excited that we were up by that much, and we talked a lot about keeping the intensity," said Martin. "In the third quarter we kept it, and in the fourth I think we got a little bit cocky and just started playing lazy."
"When we're up, we've got to stay up, and we can't get complacent and just fall off," said Weis. "But, we put ourselves in a good situation to win, we almost blew it there for a minute, but then they finished."
While it was more or less a strong offensive performance and a reasonable enough defensive effort through three quarters, the Vikings feel they still have plenty to improve on, including ensuring they put away their opponents.
"We gave up a lot of dribble-drives, and we don't want to do that, and I know we had three or four dudes with four fouls, and so maybe that was part of reason we got a little lazy on defense," said Weis. "We've got to lock in and protect the paint, and I think they have the ability to do that and they realize that, we've just got to get them to that potential."
Gibbs also chipped in six points for the Vikings, while Jacob Martin added five and four rebounds. For Fremont-Mills, the loss certainly didn't come for lack of effort, particularly from Reed, who had a big night in the loss, including 34 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Lemonds would up with 20 points and five rebounds, and Paxton VanHouten chipped in with six points and four rebounds.
For Stanton, they've got a tough matchup coming to town on Monday against 7-0 Bedford, while Fremont-Mills will look to regroup and take on Hamburg (0-4-1) on Tuesday.
You can check out the full video interviews with Tibben, Martin, Grebin, and Coach Weis below: