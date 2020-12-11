(Stanton) -- The Stanton boys basketball program's up and down season continues Friday night when they face Corner Conference foe East Mills.
The Vikings enter Friday's slate at 2-2 with victories over Griswold and Riverside while their losses came at the hands of Clarke and Sidney.
"Obviously we would have liked to have started the season a little better off in the win column," Co-Coach Jake Lord tells KMA Sports. "But we need to understand that it's going to take time to build chemistry."
While a loss is never ideal, their two defeats were by a combined seven points.
"Those close games are beneficial to us," Lord said. "Obviously we would love to be in the winning column, but we are learning from them."
Stanton opened their season with a new coach (Lord) and many new faces in the lineup.
"I think on paper, you would have said our cupboard was bare," Lord said. "But I certainly didn't think that was the case. I know the talent level. I think we are starting to see them blossom into their roles and play some good basketball."
One of the blossoming underclassmen in the Vikings' lineup is junior Carter Johnson. Johnson is currently averaging 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per contest. His dominant start to the season earned him the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honor.
Johnson's transcendence has come while he's shifted roles in the lineup.
"He's been a walking bucket," Lord said. "He's able to get whatever he wants whenever he wants. His aggressiveness is the thing I've been the most impressed with. The exciting about Carter, as a coach, is I don't think he's begun to realize how good he can be. We are looking for him to continue and develop."
Colby Royal, Jack Roberts, Logan Roberts and Quentin Thornburg have also been key cogs in the lineup for the Vikings.
"I feel really good about our guys," Lord said. "They are an awesome group of kids. I am very fortunate to get to coach them."
Stanton's next task comes Friday night when they face East Mills, followed by battles with Fremont-Mills, Essex and Bedford before Christmas break.
"Nothing changes," Lord said. "We are going to attack each game with the mindset that we need to get better. We have talked about building chemistry. It's just going to take time. The harder we go, the more that chemistry is going to continue to build. In the end, I think we will have a pretty special product."
Derek Howard will have updates from Stanton/East Mills Friday night. His recap can be heard on the Keast Auto Center Friday Night Basketball Scoreboard show on KMA from 9:30 until 11. The complete interview with Coach Lord can be heard below.