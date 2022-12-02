(Stanton) -- The Stanton boy's basketball team overcame an early deficit with multiple big second-half runs and a big night from Nolan Grebin to sneak away with the win over Sidney 62-58.
The Vikings (1-0) were down by as much as nine points in the first quarter. However, two big 14-4 and 10-4 runs in the second half allowed them to sneak out with a home and regular season-opening win over the Cowboys (0-2).
"We started out pretty slow and I didn't really expect that because I thought we had some really good practices, but it's the first game of the season," said Stanton Head Coach Donnie Weis. "We switched up a lot of things, played a lot of different defenses, and tried a couple of different offenses. Credit to Sidney, they came in and punched us in the mouth early but I was really proud with my guys and how they responded."
While the Vikings would have several contributors come to life in the second half, junior Nolan Grebin was willing for his team to stay within striking distance in the first half, and he would finish the night with 25 points and four rebounds. He also totaled 17 of the Vikings' 29 first-half points.
"I hit one three early and the crowd backed me up," said Grebin. "So, I just kept shooting and when I got boxed in everyone else opens up and that's just how basketball goes."
"I've worked with him since he was little, and when I was in high school he always wanted to work out with me and now here I am coaching him," said Weis. "He's grown up so much and the basketball player he is is one thing, but he's also a whole different person off the court and that side of him is even better."
However, Grebin was not alone in what was indeed a team effort throughout the second half. Senior Joshua Martin wound up with a double-double on the night with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore Evan Gettler nailed three-straight trey balls in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings hold on to a slim margin.
"Josh Martin gets rebounds like no one else, Gavin (Ford) plays a huge role, Kywin (Tibben) has grown up tremendously, and Brody Gibbs comes off the bench," said Weis. "It's a huge team effort -- they love to share the ball, and that's what we want to pride ourselves on this year."
However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Vikings as they fell behind early, 12-3, to start the ball game and were down 20-14 after one. However, the Vikings stormed back to outscore the Cowboys 15-9 in the second quarter to even it out at 29-29 at halftime.
"We were in man like the whole game and they just kept big-bodying us," said Grebin. "So we went into a 1-3-1 and we were reading the zone pretty well and getting a lot of steals out of that and making layups."
However, the Vikings' surge wouldn't stop there, as Grebin contributed with a three-pointer to a 14-4 run to finish out the third quarter giving the Vikings a slim 45-40 lead with a quarter to play.
"That's just how basketball is, one team's going to make a run and then another team's going to make a run," said Weis. "They had their run first and then we made our run second and we were able to maintain that in the second half."
But, the Cowboys weren't going away as sophomores Braedon Godfread and Grant Whitehead helped kick off the final quarter with an 8-3 run to take back a one-point lead. However, that's when Gettler nailed two straight three-pointers to steal the lead and spark a 10-4 run.
"He didn't have any points going into halftime and he was one of our main guys coming out in the second half and hit's three threes right in a row -- that's a huge momentum changer right there," said Weis. "I was really happy with the way they responded, made our runs, and finished the game."
While the Vikings may have only shot just over 51% from the free throw line on the night, the shots fell at the right time, with sophomore Brody Gibbs knocking in a pair late and also Grebin with two to put the game just out of reach with under a minute left. Gettler finished with nine points, senior Kywin Tibben added six points and four rebounds, and Jacob Martin put up six points coming off the bench.
Godfread highlighted Sidney's performance, including 24 points and eight rebounds, while Whitehead finished with 14 points, and sophomore Michael Hensley chipped in with 11 points.
The Vikings started off their regular season with a win and secured their first Corner Conference win before heading into their rescheduled matchup with Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday.
"One of our goals is to win the conference and not a lot of people believe that we can win the conference because we lost our guy from last year," said Weis. "I think this group of guys can prove a lot of people wrong and their work ethic is unbelievable most days."
Meanwhile, Sidney drops to 0-2 and 0-1 in conference play and hopes to bounce back against East Atchison Tuesday. You can check out the full video interviews with Grebin and Coach Weis below: