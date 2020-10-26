(Orient) -- Stanton is on the cusp of their first state tournament appearance since 2013 thanks to a three-set sweep over Grand View Christian in a regional semifinal Monday night.
The Viqueens relied on a high-energy attack to dispatch Grand View Christian 25-11, 25-17, 25-22 in a contest heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"We play so much better when they are full of energy," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "That's where they are most comfortable. We've played matches where we haven't got that energy going and haven't been successful, I think the girls have seen that and bought in."
"Energy works every time for us," senior libero Brooklyn Adams said.
"We know if we don't bring the energy, things aren't going to go our way," sophomore Jenna Stephens echoed.
The Viqueens' energy was evident in the first set, where they cruised to a 25-11 victory.
"I was happy to see us get off to that really great start," Druivenga said. "It really swayed for us right away. I was pretty surprised because we didn't know a lot about Grand View Christian. That was very impressive."
Grand View Christian settled in during the second set and forced five ties in the second set. However, Stanton found a 5-0 spurt in the middle portion of the set to push their lead to 15-10 and traded points with GVC en route to a 25-17 set victory and a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, Stanton scored four of the first five points, but Grand View Christian wouldn't go away, keeping it close throughout the first half.
Stanton was able to create some separation and push their lead to 19-12.
GVC then posted six of the next nine points to whittle the deficit to 22-18, but could not get any closer, allowing Stanton to advance to a regional final.
The Viqueens capitalized throughout the night on costly GVC errors and an aggressive offense, highlighted by 16 kills from senior Tara Peterson.
"With COVID, you never know," said Peterson. "You just have to leave it all out on the court."
Stephens posted 11 winners of her own.
"I found one spot with my tipping," she said. "And that worked, so I just kept doing it."
Peterson, Stephens and sophomore Marleigh Johnson, who finished with eight kills of her own, constantly found holes in GVC's defense, particularly on the left side.
"We are very blessed with multiple options out there," Druivenga said. "Some nights, we are heavy on the outside. Some nights, we are heavy on the middle. We know we can put the ball down regardless of where we are. It just comes down to our setters and our passing. Our setters did an amazing job tonight."
Nichole Vorhies posted a team-high 23 digs while Brooklyn Silva also passed out 10 helpers.
While Vorhies and Silva set up the timely kills for Stephens, Peterson and Johnson, many of those were from Adams, who had a handful of dazzling, diving digs that ultimately resulted in points and finished the contest with 11 digs.
"I just knew I had to get the ball no matter what," Adams said. "I just had to get it up and going."
Grand View Christian was unofficially paced in the defeat by Ella Ober with eight kills. The Thunder conclude their season at 20-16.
The victory pushes Stanton's record to 25-5 and one win a way from their first state tournament appearance since the Carmen Subbert led squad reached Cedar Rapids in 2013, which capped off Stanton's run of four consecutive trips, their only appearances in school history.
If the Viqueens are to return to state, they must get past Gladbrook-Reinbeck -- a school 195 miles from them -- in a Class 1A regional final Wednesday night in Norwalk.
The Rebels enter the contest at 31-2 and ranked No. 4 in Class 1A.
While it will be no small task, Coach Druivenga and her team are ready for the challenge that awaits them.
"I have a little background on them," she said. "We are just going to have to come in and play like we did our first set. I would put our team up against anybody at this point. They've very much proven we can compete with the best. I think we'll be ready for Wednesday night, I know we will be ready for Wednesday night."
Trevor Maeder will have the call of Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Stanton from Norwalk Wednesday on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interviews with Adams, Peterson, Stephens and Coach Druivenga can be heard below.