(Stanton) -- Crisp ball movement and an opportunistic defense did wonders for Stanton Tuesday night in a blowout win.
The Viqueens (22-2) shook off some early offensive miscues by clamping down on the defensive end and cruised to a 72-24 win over Murray in a Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinal.
"The defense got rolling from the start," Stanton head girls basketball coach Dave Snyder said. "Offensively, we were a little sluggish, but the defense played into our offense. We got out fast on fastbreaks and got the score to where we like it."
Three players reached double figures, and five totaled at least eight points in an unselfish and efficient night.
"I thought our passing game was spectacular," Snyder said. "We've played a lot of ball. I think it's a good game to watch. The passing game and sharing of the ball are what basketball is all about."
The Viqueens shot 50% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. Twenty-two of their 30 field goals had assists.
"We were getting good shots," Snyder said. "When you have those, and you're in rhythm, you're going to hit your share."
Sophomore Hannah Olson tallied a team-high 16 points for Stanton. Olson accounted for nine of those in the first quarter.
"We had a lot of excellent passes and good cuts to the lane," Olson said. "We were getting good looks. I was feeling a lot of momentum because we were running a good offense."
Senior point guard Marleigh Johnson dazzled in her last career home game with 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
"We moved the ball well," Johnson said. "We have a lot of players that can do that."
The Viqueens snagged 14 steals to kickstart their fastbreak offense. They led 23-6 after one quarter and rolled through the second quarter to take a 43-9 lead into the half.
"We were in a 1-3-1," Johnson said. "I feel like our height and length helped us."
Leah Sandin also posted double figures with 14 points, and Jenna Stephens stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, seven assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Riley Burke came off the bench to contribute eight points.
Morgan Keller had a team-high seven points for Murray. The Mustangs end their season at 13-9. Jayda Chew, Jalie Baumfalk and Jaden Lynn played their final prep game Tuesday night.
With the win, Stanton is now into a regional semifinal. The Viqueens face 1A No. 9 Woodbine (21-2) Friday night. The Tigers also cruised Tuesday night, dispatching Riverside 67-33.
"They like to get up and down the floor," Snyder said. "They don't have a lot of height, so they use their speed, athleticism and ability to shoot from the outside to beat their opponent. It's going to take what we always do: limit turnovers, get to the free-throw line, be masters on the board and play solid enough defense to keep their point total down."
Click below to view the full interviews with Johnson, Olson and Coach Snyder.