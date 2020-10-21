(Stanton) -- It was pure dominance from Stanton on Wednesday night in a 25-13, 25-15, 25-7 sweep of CAM in Class 1A regional quarterfinal action.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
Jenna Stephens had 15 kills and four blocks, Tara Peterson added 13 kills and two swats and Nicole Vorhies passed out 22 assists and served six aces to lead the Viqueens rout.
“Very, very happy with the girls,” Coach Jody Druivenga told KMA Sports. “It was a great performance. There was lots of energy, lots of excitement. I think they really rose to the occasion.”
Stanton’s dominance began 26 points into the match when they found themselves locked into a 13-all tie during the opening set. After a Stephens kill, Vorhies stepped to the service line and served the next 11 in to finish the frame on a 12-0 run.
During the stretch, Stephens had four winners, Peterson added two kills and a block, Vorhies picked up two aces and the Cougars committed three errors to put Stanton on the path to a dominant sweep.
“We prepared for them really well,” Stephens said. “We focused on what they did, and we focused on the good things on our side. We were trying to keep the energy up, and the bench did an amazing job (of that) tonight.”
Set two proved to be much of the same, as the Viqueens pulled away from an early tie behind a 10-4 run. They would score 11 of the final 14 to take a commanding 2-0 lead, and then used that momentum to score the first 12 of set three.
“I think we talked a lot about how we have to know that sometimes there’s things we do that defeat what we want to see out there on the court,” Druivenga added. “One of the big things is that we have to be full of energy and excitement, regardless of if we’re down or ahead.”
For much of this night, Stanton was ahead. They faced a 1-0 deficit in the first and second sets, but they never trailed in the third in a near wire-to-wire sweep of the Rolling Valley Conference champions.
“Our back row did amazing tonight,” Stephens noted. “They were hitting the floor if they needed to, and we were mostly reading what they were doing and picking up their tips. Getting touches on the block to slow their hits down. We just worked with what they gave us.”
The Stanton defense was smothering at the net and in the back row, as they held CAM (22-6) to -.016 hitting, forcing 12 hitting errors. The victory moves the Viqueens to 24-5 and into a regional semifinal with Grand View Christian on Monday at Orient-Macksburg.
“I have some information on them,” Druivenga said. “It really doesn’t matter who you play right now, they’re going to be tough. We’ll hit it hard tomorrow in practice, and we’ll be ready for Monday.”
Hear the Stanton/Grand View Christian matchup on Monday evening at 7:00 on the KMAX-Stream. View complete video interviews with Coach Druivenga and Stephens below.