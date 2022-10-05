(Stanton) -- After a major bounce-back victory, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (4-2) are preparing for a crucial district matchup with Bedford (3-3).
Last week, Stanton-Essex took down Murray (3-4) in a 54-42 shootout.
“It was a really exciting game for us,” Stanton-Essex head coach Jeff Grebin said. “We got off to a really good start scoring some points early in the first quarter. In the second half, I think there may have been a little bit of a lapse and Murray took advantage of that and scored a bunch of points. We got caught in a couple situations where we didn’t execute perfectly and Murray closed the gap on us. It was a fun game.”
The scoring came early and often, as the Vikings hung 40 points in the first half. Quarterback Nolan Grebin turned in his best performance of the season. The junior signal-caller threw for 292 yards and six touchdowns while also racking up 73 yards on the ground.
“[Nolan Grebin] has been doing a really good job since he stepped into that position,” Grebin said. “He’s doing a really good job in the huddle, getting guys where they need to be, reminding them where they need to line up or what route they need to run. He’s just done a really nice job leading the team on the offensive side of the ball, so we’re really excited about that.”
Since taking over at quarterback in the absence of week-one starter Joshua Martin, who’s recovering from an injury, Nolan Grebin has quietly been one of the most productive players in the district. Grebin has thrown for 716 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing nearly 50% of his passes and rushing for over five yards per carry.
Defensively, the Vikings have struggled a bit of late, allowing a combined 112 points in their last two outings.
“We just need to focus on ourselves [on defense],” Grebin said. “It really isn’t our opponents. We just gotta stay locked in… we need to focus on where our hitting points are on our shoulder pads and wrapping up [tackles]. It’s just things like that that we need to sharpen and do a much better job of going in against Bedford.”
Depth and size is the name of the game for Bedford, which is coming off a heartbreaking road loss to East Mills a week ago.
“[Bedford] is a much bigger team than we are and they’ve got plenty of depth,” Grebin said. “They look super aggressive in film, just watching what they’ve done. They’re definitely a team that we have, in the past, gone down to the wire with.”
Limiting mishaps will be the deciding factor for the Vikings against a Bedford defense that has forced 14 turnovers so far this season.
“The team that comes out on top is gonna be the team that makes the fewest mistakes,” Grebin said. “We’re gonna have to tackle well, block well, execute well. Bedford will expose any weaknesses we have and miscues that we have… they have a lot of depth and a lot of talent. They're a tough, tough opponent.”
With Lenox and Fremont-Mills sitting comfortably at the top of Class 8-player District 9, three teams will vie for one guaranteed berth in the waning weeks of the regular season, meaning both Stanton-Essex and Bedford will be seeking a win that could decide the fate of each team’s season.
“We told [our kids] from the beginning, after the Lenox game, that we needed to win out to make the playoffs,” Grebin said. “There’s no guarantee that finishing fourth is gonna be good enough. We’ve gotta win them all. We’ll see how we finish this year. It's gonna take a lot of heart, a lot of grit and a lot of toughness.”
Bedford hosts Stanton-Essex in a pivotal district showdown Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Grebin below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.