(Stanton) -- Stanton-Essex is set to take on CAM for the second time in three weeks and is hoping for a different result this time around.
The Vikings rolled last week in their postseason opener at Murray, scoring 35 of the last 43 points en route to a 61-22 win. Coach Jeff Grebin's squad will see a familiar foe this week as they will travel to CAM just two weeks after dropping a 34-20 decision to the Cougars. Grebin says his team gained a lot of confidence staying within two scores of the 7-0 Cougars.
"We didn't play our best and they had some miscues, but things seem to always bounce their way," said Grebin. "We got pinned inside the five on some punts. I think the kids have a little bit of belief and belief can go a long way. We've got to go back to their place and play the best way can."
Grebin says the difference between the two teams could come down to executing little things.
"There's some things we need to clean up on our side that we've been trying to do all season long. There are just a couple areas that we just have not been able to get over, but we're really working hard and the attitude is positive. This game may be completely different, we just don't know whose going to show up and how we play. That's why we play the game."
The Vikings did better than any other team this year in containing Lane Spieker. Spieker has scored 35 touchdowns this year and has accounted for nearly 1,500 yards of offense, but was held to just 3.6 yards per carry in their previous matchup.
"In planning for that, we just try to keep the ball out of his hands as much as what we can control," said Grebin. "They're going to be on offense and put the ball in his hands. That's what you do, you put the ball in your playmaker's hands."
"In southwest Iowa or anybody in the state, just don't have guys that can take him on one-on-one in open space. So it's going to take two or three guys to get him corralled and one of those guys has got to grab some legs and get him down."
Offensively, Grebin says his team will need to find ways to make their offense work to improve on the 258 yards they put up two weeks ago.
"I can't put a finger on it," said Grebin. "We can run things pretty well in practice and then we get to the game and they are not quite there. We've tried a variety of things defensively against it in practice. It's hard to simulate exactly what the opponent will. Quite honestly, I think the focus is sometimes an issue that plays a role. We've just got to find a way to be creative and keep the guys focused and sharp and understanding how to read defenses."
Todd Jacobson will be in Anita Friday night providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Grebin below.